Endo Implements Board Succession Plan

Mark Barberio appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors effective at 2021 Annual General Meeting

DUBLIN, April 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) ("Endo" or the "Company") today announced that Mark Barberio, who currently serves as an independent member of Endo's Board of Directors (the "Board"), has been appointed Chairman of the Board effective at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting. Mr. Barberio's appointment is part of Endo's ongoing Board succession process, which has also included adding two new Board members since the Company's 2020 Annual General Meeting. In addition, Paul Campanelli, who has served as Chairman of the Board since 2019 and who served as President and Chief Executive Officer from 2016 to 2020, will retire from the Board upon the expiration of his current term at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting. Finally, Roger Kimmel, who has been Senior Independent Director since 2019 and who served as Chairman of the Board from 2014 to 2019, will also retire from the Board upon the expiration of his current term.



"I am honored to have been appointed Chairman during this important period of Endo's transformation," said Mr. Barberio. "I have seen firsthand the Board and management team's commitment to taking the actions necessary to deliver sustainable value over the long-term. On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Paul and Roger for their many years of service and dedication to Endo. Their leadership, insights and perspectives have been invaluable as Endo has advanced its strategic priorities."



"Since joining the Board, Mark has provided valuable strategic perspectives and expertise. I look forward to working closely with him as we continue delivering life-enhancing products," said Blaise Coleman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Endo. "I also want to thank Roger for his many contributions during his years of service on the Board and Paul for his invaluable leadership and critical guidance."

Mr. Barberio has been a member of the Board since February 2020. He has been a Principal of Markapital, LLC since May 2013 and currently serves as a Director of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. and Life Storage, Inc., where he has been Non-Executive Chairman since May 2018.

