Endless paperwork is holding back London, says former Johnson advisor

Endless regulatory paperwork and delays are to blame for a slump in stock market floats in London, a former adviser to Boris Johnson has said.

Edi Truell, a longstanding City investor who advised Mr Johnson on pensions when he was Mayor of London, said that officials in Amsterdam were now faster and more knowledgeable than their London counterparts.

Citing experience of trying to list companies in both Britain and the Netherlands, he said that London would benefit from less intervention by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Mr Truell said: “You've got to actually strip powers away from people and say: ‘FCA, regulate the stock exchange and let the [London] stock exchange as a business do its job.”

He has launched a special purpose acquisition company (Spac) on the Amsterdam stock exchange called Global InterConnection Group at the same time as Long Term Assets, a Guernsey-based investment company to be listed in London.

Mr Truell, the former chief executive of private equity firm Duke Street Capital, said that he decided to float Global InterConnection Group on Feb 20 this year “and we are there”.

In comparison, he set up Long Term Assets 18 months ago and officials are “still asking me silly questions”, he said.

He said: “Back in the day, the stock exchange was responsible for listings. And now you've got the FCA, which is effectively responsible for listings. The stock exchange is pretty powerless.

“You have this culture that is incredibly slow. So it can take them a month [for the FCA] to get back to you, whereas the Dutch Stock Exchange will get back to me the next day.”

“[Floating in the Netherlands] was a much more impressive process, then filling in forms for the FCA.”

Mr Truell set up Long Term Assets following a request by the Government to put together a fund that could attract illiquid assets.

His comments come as ministers face a growing backlash from the City that London that has been the victim of over-regulation and misguided political interventions.

Sir Nigel Wilson, the departing head of Legal & General, said that pension funds are increasingly pulling back from stocks and investing instead in safer but less lucrative assets such as bonds, in a problem known as de-equitisation.

Despite booming levels of entrepreneurship, business leaders are struggling from an inability to raise money from pension funds in the capital, he said.

Mr Truell said that he agreed with Mr Wilson’s remarks.

Jeremy Hunt has accepted that “pensioners and future pensioners are not getting the returns that they could expect”, and will set out reforms later this year.

The FCA has been approached for comment.