An ending is finally in sight in the battle between Manchester City and the Premier League

On the eve of the 24/25 Premier League season beginning, a long-running saga finally appears to have an ending in signing. As Manchester City have dominated English football in recent years their battle with the Premier League has loomed in the background. Now a new report indicates that an ending is finally in sight in the long-running saga.

Martyn Ziegler has reported for the Times that the hearing into Manchester City’s 115 alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial fair play regulations is set to begin next month. Furthermore, Ziegler adds that the hearing was expected to begin in November. But now the hearing is set to begin in mid-to-late September as per Ziegler’s report. Ziegler adds that unless there are any more legal delays the hearing will begin next month. Lastly, Ziegler adds that the hearing is set to last for ten weeks with a verdict expected to be announced early in 2025.

NEW!: Hearing into Man City’s 115 alleged breaches set to start next month. https://t.co/v8JxdfiSNj — Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) August 12, 2024

The long-running saga between Manchester City and the Premier League finally looks set for a conclusion.

Martyn Ziegler’s report suggests that a conclusion is finally in sight in the long-running saga. It has rumbled away in the background since the charges were announced against Manchester City. For the good of the game, the case needs a resolution. A verdict will finally put the issue to bed and the hope is the game can finally move on from the sordid affair.

The Premier League case has always been used as evidence that City’s recent success is tainted. Manchester City will hope that they can finally clear the club’s name. Since the charges were announced, the club has always maintained its innocence. City claims they have a body of irrefutable evidence that will clear the club’s name. It appears now that the opportunity to prove their innocence is only a month away.

An ending is finally in sight in the battle between Manchester City and the Premier League. When that ending finally arrives it will be a good day and the focus can finally shift to matters on the pitch and not in the courtroom.