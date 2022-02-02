Biden vows to 'supercharge' Cancer Moonshot, aims to cut cancer deaths in half over the next 25 years

Michael Collins and Rebecca Morin, USA TODAY
·5 min read

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden set a national goal Wednesday of cutting the number of cancer deaths in half over the next 25 years as part of a government initiative that will focus on improving cancer treatment and prevention.

Biden, who has made “ending cancer as we know it” a priority for his administration, vowed to "supercharge" the “Cancer Moonshot” initiative that he led during his final year as vice president under Barack Obama.

“We can do this. We can end cancer as we know it," Biden said in his announcement at the White House on Wednesday.

"This can really be an American moment," the president said, in which the U.S. proves to the world "that we can do really big things."

Some 600,000 Americans die of cancer every year, but the Biden administration believes that progress in therapeutics, diagnostics and other scientific advances in the five years since the Obama moonshot initiative have made it possible to set even more ambitious goals.

"The goal is to cut the cancer death rate in half in the next 25 years," Biden said. "It's bold, it's ambitious, but it's completely doable."

The new initiative includes the creation of a White House Cancer Cabinet and mobilizes multiple government departments and agencies to set goals for improving cancer detection and prevention.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden also called for improved access to cancer screenings and early detection. Regular cancer screenings can catch the disease early when treatment is more effective, yet Americans have missed more than 9.5 million cancer screenings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The administration’s renewed push includes at-home screenings, especially for colon cancer and the HPV virus that causes cervical, neck and other cancers, as well as mobile screenings in communities without easy access to a clinic.

The White House also will host a Cancer Moonshot Summit to bring together biopharmaceutical companies, patient organizations, research institutions and healthcare communities to highlight innovations and progress toward improving cancer treatment and prevention. A date for the summit has not been announced.

President Joe Biden is relaunching the &quot;Cancer Moonshot&quot; initiative to improve cancer treatment and prevention.

For Biden, the fight against cancer is personal. His son, Beau, died of brain cancer in 2015 at age 46.

The next year, Obama called on Biden during his State of the Union address to lead the “Cancer Moonshot” during the final year of his administration, with the goal of making 10 years of progress toward a cure in five years.

The 21st Century Cures Act, a major health-care bill that Obama signed into law just weeks before he left office, authorized $1.8 billion in funding for the program over seven years to accelerate progress in cancer prevention and screening as well as research to improve the care of cancer patients.

Biden continued his crusade against cancer after he left the vice president's office. He started the nonprofit Biden Cancer Initiative in 2017 to speed up research on the disease. The program ceased operations two years later after Biden announced he would run for president.

As president, Biden hosted a bipartisan meeting at the White House last March with members of the House and Senate to focus on cancer research.

“We’re on the cusp of some real breakthroughs across the board on cancer,” he said, stressing that significant strides can be made in fighting cancer, Alzheimer’s and other diseases by taking a slightly different approach.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who also spoke at Wednesday's event, said the initiative will help save countless lives and demonstrate America's character as a nation.

“In America, we not only dream, we do. We not only see what can be, we see where we can go in a way that when we reach for the moon, we plant our flag on it,” Harris said.

The vice president also honored her mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, noting that she worked to end breast cancer.

“Cancer ended my mother's life,” Harris said. “I will never forget the day that she sat my sister and me down and told us she had been diagnosed with colon cancer. It was one of the worst days of my life and an experience that sadly, millions and millions of people in our country have had.”

Jill Biden also has been an advocate for cancer education and prevention since 1993, when four of her friends were diagnosed with breast cancer. She later launched the Biden Breast Health Initiative to educate Delaware high school girls about the importance of cancer prevention.

"I’ve seen the darkness of this disease," the first lady said at Wednesday's announcement. She said cancer left her and the president "broken in our grief."

But medical advances have made this a "golden age of research and discovery," she said.

Michael Collins and Rebecca Morin cover the White House. Follow Collins on Twitter @mcollinsNEWS and Morin @RebeccaMorin_.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden sets US goal of cutting cancer deaths in half

