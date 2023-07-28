From Endgame to Secret Invasion – Marvel is locked in a creative death spiral

Ben Mendelsohn in Secret Invasion - Marvel Studios

The multiplex had never seen anything like it. Snaking queues, sold-out signs, a hush as the trailers ended and the main feature began. In the dark, we were all reminded how powerful movies can be when enjoyed as a shared experience.

This tsunami happened last weekend as audiences, asked to choose between Barbie and Oppenheimer, replied, “both!” But it also occurred in 2019 when Marvel achieved its moment of crowning glory with cinematic earthquake Avengers: Endgame.

Yes, it’s just four years since Marvel solved the problem of drawing punters to the picturehouse at a time of infinite distraction. Forget YouTube, TikTok or video games – the final confrontation between Tony Stark and his Avengers and Thanos, the mega-villain who, with his melodramatic miserabilism, seemed to be channelling early 1980s Morrissey, was the event of a lifetime.

That’s certainly how it felt. I recall rushing to a day of release screening and snagging the final ticket. I walked in just as the film had started: the first thing I saw was the audience, framed by the screen’s glare. They were of every age and disposition. And they were transfixed: one attendee sat there, mouth open, a popcorn kernel in hand. He was too awestruck by whatever was happening to pop it in his gob. Marvel had us hook, line and sinker.

We have, it is fair to say, wriggled free. How do you burn through the sort of goodwill Marvel created with Endgame and the many movies leading up to it? As if trying to provide a case study in crashing a brand, Marvel has done precisely that – and, in a cruel quirk of timing, its downfall was confirmed the very week the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon saved the post-pandemic box office.

On July 26, the final episode of Marvel’s Secret Invasion arrived on Disney+. It was a superhero tree falling in an empty forest. No noise was made, and nobody noticed. From hysteria to indifference, the franchise has acquired an unwelcome new super-power in the four years since Endgame: cultural invisibility. In Barbenheimer’s shadow, it has been all but obliterated.

How did Marvel drop the ball so emphatically? On paper, Secret Invasion should have been its biggest triumph since Endgame. The comic series on which it is based was a seismic happening in the Marvel universe. It brought together the Avengers, The Fantastic Four, and the New Avengers (the Avengers’s cooler cousins, including X-Man Wolverine, Spider-Man and Blaxploitation hero Luke Cage).

The original Secret Invasion was also strewn with bombshells – including the jaw-dropping reveal that Captain America was a Skrull alien in disguise for the past several years. Part of, yes, “a secret invasion” of Earth. Imagine all that on screen!

We’ll have to keep imagining. Disney+ took Secret Invasion and made it small and insignificant. The central idea of the Skrulls infiltrating humanity was preserved. But the stakes were so much lower: instead of Captain America, the body-snatched “big name” was Don Cheadle’s James Rhodes, aka War Machine.

Cheadle is a great actor – one of the finest in the MCU. But he’s no Captain America, and the reveal several weeks ago he was a Skrull was met with indifference. It would be like learning Elon Musk was a 12-year-old boy magically aged by a fortune telling machine: surprising but not that surprising.

Still, the show had potential. It was a loose sequel to Captain Marvel – which, if not in the Avengers league, had generated an un-shabby $1.3 billion at the box office. And it starred Nick Fury himself, Samuel L Jackson, bounding back into the Marvel Universe with gusto. Around him was top-notch cast, Olivia Colman as a posh spy, Ben Mendelsohn as a leader of the “good” Skrull faction, Martin Freeman as Black Panther-adjacent CIA agent Everett Ross. And in the nerd equivalent of Christmas arriving early, there was a significant part for Emilia Clarke, aka Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones, as Skrull caught between the feuding factions of her race. This, we hoped, could be Marvel’s Andor.

Secret Invasion 😂😂 wtf is this CGI pic.twitter.com/MBw7JibQAB — 𝕾𝖍𝖊𝖓𝖊𝖒𝖏 (@YodaSZN_) July 26, 2023

Secret Invasion took these promising ingredients and flushed them into the void. Incredibly the show came with a $212 million price tag –not far behind the combined budgets of Barbie ($145 million ) and Oppenheimer ($100). In those projects, you can see every cent on the screen (Barbie caused a global shortage of pink paint).

Yet somehow, Secret Invasion pulled off the remarkable feat of appearing shabby and cheap. Consider that early bomb attack, supposedly set in Moscow but in fact shot outside a shopping centre in Huddersfield – and looking like it.

The cheapness came with a side-serving of nasty. Before the opening credits were even over, Marvel had alienated many in the creative community with the revelation those introductory titles had been produced using AI. Aptly, the script felt as if it, too, was written by a robot, perhaps one with faulty batteries. Everything was glum and slow-moving – starting from the initial sequence in which Everett tracks down a spy in Russia only for it to be revealed Martin Freeman is an alien (it would explain the later episodes of Sherlock).

The disposable nature of Secret Invasion didn’t creep up on viewers. After a succession of underwhelming Marvel TV excursions – the baffling Moon Knight, the smug and shoddy She-Hulk, the nice but boring Ms Marvel – it was as if Disney+ was priming subscribers for the ultimate letdown.

Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen in WandaVision

Most didn’t stick around to be disappointed: Secret Invasion ratings were disastrous from the outset, with just 994,000 watching the first episode within the first five days of release. Compare that with the 2.5 million tuning in to Tom Hiddleston’s Loki or even the 1.8 million flocking to the bland, bonkers Moon Knight. Only Ms. Marvel – which was aimed at teens – fared worse.

It didn’t have to be this way. Marvel’s exploits in television could have been a fun accessory to the movies. We know this because that’s how they started. WandaVision, the first Marvel show, was a delightful afterword to the Avengers saga; The Falcon and the Winter Soldier had much of the movies’ oomph. But then, as series followed series, quality control appeared to go out the window.

Where does Marvel go from here? In the short term, the answer is potentially from bad to worse. Captain Marvel will return this November in The Marvels – alongside Ms Marvel and Monica Rambeau aka Photon – but anticipation for the film is not exactly lighting up the internet.

Worse yet, a recent trailer potentially spoiled Secret Invasion as it depicted a chilled and cheery Nick Fury, presumably fresh from overcoming the Skrulls. Marvel and Disney are seemingly alive to our antipathy – they haven’t even booked any IMAX screens for The Marvels.

After that, Disney will surely rethink its Marvel strategy. Following a glut of superheroic content, the sense is it will pivot to the philosophy less is more. Beleaguered CEO Bob Iger has hinted the studio may be more circumspect on what it green lights. Of Marvel’s adventures in television he said, “Frankly, it diluted focus and attention,”

Avengers: Endgame was a turning point for cinema. It showed that, despite other distractions, audiences would flock to a crowd-pleasing spectacle –that event cinema was still a thing. A mere four years later, with Secret Invasion, Marvel has put out another landmark release. But this time, the lessons is more negative. It is that, even in a world of infinite content, sometimes you can have too much of a good thing. Especially when that good thing is pretty mediocre.