Endexx Corporation and DJ Khaled’s BLESSWELL Shows Strong Promise in the CBD Wellness Sector Within First Months of Debut

Cave Creek, AZ, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- In May of 2021, Endexx Corporation (OTC: EDXC), the leading producer and manufacturer of hemp-derived CBD wellness products, and legendary music artist DJ Khaled, officially joined forces to launch BLESSWELL™. The clean and natural CBD-infused men’s grooming line is designed to be an essential toolkit for a man's complete at-home self-care needs.

Taking place in early June, BLESSWELL™ partnered with iconic fashion brand, Von Dutch, to host a Summer Fridays Kickoff event in Hollywood, CA. Celebrities, influencers, and media such as Terrence J., Sarunas J. Jackson, Rolling Stone, and Hypebeast attended the exclusive summer soiree. Guests enjoyed a walk-through of the men’s grooming collection and were treated to shaves & fades with BLESSWELL™ products, courtesy of L.A.’s A-List Celebrity Barber, JC ThaBarber.

Adding to their impressive accolades to date, the BLESSWELL™ product line received coverage in top-tier business and lifestyle publications including Forbes, Oprah Daily, Yahoo. From inception, the brand has received significant media exposure, totaling over 1.2 billion media impressions.

The BLESSWELL™ line is available for purchase exclusively at BLESSWELL.co . For more information, visit BLESSWELL.co .

About Endexx Corporation

Endexx Corporation, through its operating division CBD Unlimited, develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from cannabis sativa plant (Hemp), containing less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work to provide accuracy in dosage and delivery of optimal absorption per serving.

