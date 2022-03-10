Endeavour Silver Announces Strong Year End 2021 Financial and Operating Results with Earnings Per Share of $0.08

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavour Silver Corp. (“Endeavour” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2021. All dollar amounts are in US dollars (US$).

“2021 marked another strong year for Endeavour Silver. Our two producing mines – Guanaceví and Bolañitos – generated significant operating cash flow that we are using to extend mine lives and fund future growth,” stated Dan Dickson, CEO of Endeavour Silver. “Investment in the next leg of our growth, the transformational Terronera project, began last fall and is advancing well. While project financing is moving more slowly than expected, the project continues to move forward and with the receipt of financing and board approval in the next couple of months, is still expected to complete commissioning in H1 2024.

2021 Highlights

  • Production Surpasses 2021 Guidance: 4,870,787 ounces (oz) of silver and 42,262 oz of gold for 8.3 million oz silver equivalent (AgEq)1.

  • Highest Recorded Revenue in 5 years: Net revenue of $165.3 million from the sale of 3,856,883 oz of silver and 39,113 oz of gold at average realized prices of $25.22 per oz silver and $1,790 per oz gold. Management withheld metal sales during the year and carried a significant metal inventory at year end totaling 1,028,340 oz silver and 1,044 oz gold of bullion inventory and 54,270 oz silver and 2,630 oz gold in concentrate inventory.

  • Improved Net Earnings: $14.0 million, or $0.08 per share, up from net earnings of $1.2 million, or $0.01 per share in 2020. Net earnings in 2021 were impacted by the increased finished goods inventory held, which was carried at a cost of $15.6 million compared to the estimated fair market value of $31.7 million at December 31, 2021.

  • Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)(2): $54.9 million, an increase of 87% from 2020.

  • Increased Cash Flow: $32.2 million in operating cash flow before working capital changes(2), an increase of 12%. Mine operating cash flow before taxes(2) was $61.9 million, an increase of 10%.

  • Costs Impacted by Industry-Wide Inflationary Pressures: Cash costs(2) of $9.31 per oz payable silver and all-in sustaining costs (2) of $20.34 per oz payable silver, net of gold credits were slightly above guidance due to increased labour, power and consumables costs.

  • Strong Balance Sheet: Cash position of $103.3 million and working capital(2) $121.2 million as at December 31, 2021.

  • Guanaceví Continued to Outperform: Silver and gold grades continued to deliver well above plan and throughput approached plant capacity.

  • Bolañitos’ Performance Remained Steady: Silver grades and plant throughput exceeded plan with gold grades slightly below plan.

  • Encouraging Brownfields Exploration Results from Guanaceví and Bolañitos: Drilling continued to intersect high-grade gold-silver mineralization in the Santa Cruz vein at Guanaceví and to intersect multiple mineralized structures near current workings at Bolañitos.

  • Positive Greenfields Exploration Results from the Parral Project: Drilled over 18,000 metres targeting several areas along the La Colorada vein with encouraging results in areas outside the current mineral resource estimate.

  • Continued to Advance the Terronera Project: Work continued on final detailed engineering, early earth works, critical contracts and procurement of long lead items. The financing and final permitting processes are progressing, however, delays caused by the Omicron variant have slightly extended the anticipated timeline. The Company intends to make a formal construction decision subject to completion of financing and receipt of additional amended permits in the coming months.

  • Sold El Cubo Assets: The Company sold its El Cubo assets in Guanajuato, Mexico to Guanajuato Silver Company (formerly Vangold Mining Corp) for $15 million plus contingent payments of up to $3 million in a transaction that closed April 9, 2021.

  • Suspended Operations at El Compas: Management suspended operations at El Compas in mid-August and is currently evaluating its alternatives for the asset.

  • Acquired Bruner, an Advanced Stage Exploration Project: Ideally situated within Nevada’s Walker Lane northwest trending mineral belt, this acquisition closed on September 1, 2021.

Financial Overview (see appendix for consolidated financial statements)

Three Months Ended December 31

2021 Highlights

Year Ended December 31

2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change

Production

1,443,564

1,117,289

29%

Silver ounces produced

4,870,787

3,513,767

39%

9,446

12,586

(25%)

Gold ounces produced

42,262

37,139

14%

1,432,578

1,108,848

29%

Payable silver ounces produced

4,826,681

3,482,094

39%

9,261

12,314

(25%)

Payable gold ounces produced

41,438

36,392

14%

2,199,244

2,124,169

4%

Silver equivalent ounces produced(1)

8,251,747

6,484,887

27%

8.65

6.83

27%

Cash costs per silver ounce(2)

9.31

5.55

68%

11.99

14.58

(18%)

Total production costs per ounce(2)

14.70

14.01

5%

19.48

18.52

5%

All-in sustaining costs per ounce(2)

20.34

17.59

16%

213,492

237,389

(10%)

Processed tonnes

887,424

757,160

17%

112.91

105.07

7%

Direct operating costs per tonne(2)

115.36

101.17

14%

136.62

129.66

5%

Direct costs per tonne(2)

133.97

114.57

17%

13.41

14.83

(10%)

Silver co-product cash costs(2)

15.11

12.97

16%

1,038

1,129

(8%)

Gold co-product cash costs(2)

1,072

1,109

(3%)

Financial

48.5

60.7

(20%)

Revenue ($ millions)

165.3

138.4

19%

1,413,699

1,419,037

(0%)

Silver ounces sold

3,856,883

3,460,638

11%

8,715

13,850

(37%)

Gold ounces sold

39,113

35,519

10%

23.41

24.76

(5%)

Realized silver price per ounce

25.22

21.60

17%

1,811

1,885

(4%)

Realized gold price per ounce

1,790

1,846

(3%)

(0.5)

19.9

(102%)

Net earnings (loss) ($ millions)

14.0

1.2

1104%

(0.5)

20.3

(102%)

Adjusted net earnings (loss) (2) ($ millions)

(8.6)

1.6

(646%)

12.2

20.8

41%

Mine operating earnings (loss) ($ millions)

36.4

27.3

33%

18.2

30.2

(40%)

Mine operating cash flow before taxes ($ millions)(2)

61.9

56.2

10%

10.7

21.6

(51%)

Operating cash flow before working capital changes(2)

32.2

28.8

12%

10.7

24.3

(56%)

Earnings before ITDA(2) ($ millions)

54.9

29.4

87%

121.2

70.4

72%

Working capital (2) ($ millions)

121.2

70.4

72%

Shareholders

0.00

0.13

(100%)

Earnings (loss) per share – basic

0.08

0.01

700%

0.00

0.13

(98%)

Adjusted earnings (loss) per share – basic(2)

(0.05)

0.01

(593%)

0.06

0.14

(54%)

Operating cash flow before working capital changes per share(2)

0.19

0.19

1%

170,518,894

157,536,658

8%

Weighted average shares outstanding

167,289,732

150,901,598

11%

(1) Silver equivalent (AgEq) is calculated using an 80:1 silver:gold ratio.

(2) These are non-IFRS financial measures and ratios. Further details on these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios are provided at the end of this press release and in the MD&A accompanying the Company’s financial statements on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, net revenue, net of $2.0 million of smelting and refining costs, increased by 19% to $165.3 million (2020: $138.4 million).

Gross sales of $167.3 million in 2021 represented a 19% increase over the $140.2 million in 2020. Silver oz sold increased by 11% with a 17% increase in the realized silver price, resulting in a 30% increase in silver sales. Gold oz sold increased by 10% with a 3% reduction in the realized gold price, resulting in a 7% increase in gold sales. During the period, the Company sold 3,856,883 oz silver and 39,113 oz gold for realized prices of $25.22 and $1,790 per oz, respectively, compared to sales of 3,460,638 oz silver and 35,519 oz gold for realized prices of $21.60 and $1,846 per oz, respectively, in 2020. In 2021, silver and gold London spot prices averaged $25.14 and $1,799, respectively.

The Company significantly increased its finished goods silver and gold inventory to 1,082,610 oz and 3,674 oz, respectively, at December 31, 2021 compared to 116,484 oz silver and 1,459 oz gold at December 31, 2020. The cost allocated to these finished goods was $15.6 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $3.6 million at December 31, 2020. At December 31, 2021, the finished goods inventory fair market value was $31.7 million, compared to $5.8 million at December 31, 2020. Earnings and other financial metrics, including mine operating cash flow(2), operating cash flow(2) and EBITDA(2) were impacted by the increased bullion inventory held at year end.

After cost of sales of $128.9 million (2020 - $111.1 million), an increase of 16%, mine operating earnings were $36.4 million (2020 - $27.3 million). The increase in cost of sales was due to increased production, labour, power and consumables costs and significantly higher royalty costs, offset by improved productivity at the Guanaceví and Bolañitos operations. Royalties increased 69% to $13.8 million due to increased mining of the high-grade Porvenir and Porvenir Cuatro extensions at the Guanaceví operation, which are subject to significantly higher royalty rates. During 2021 the Company’s operations experienced higher than budgeted costs due to global supply constraints, inflationary pressure, materials shortages, labour costs tracking higher than planned and increased purchased ore at the Guanaceví operation. In 2020, there was a temporary suspension of the Guanaceví, Bolañitos and El Compas operations due to COVID-19, which impacted sales and costs of sales during that period.

The Company had operating earnings of $22.3 million (2020: operating loss $0.8 million) after exploration and evaluation costs of $17.9 million (2020: $9.8 million), general and administrative costs of $10.1 million (2020: $12.7 million), an impairment reversal of $16.8 million (2020: $0.4 million impairment expense), care and maintenance cost of $1.3 million (2020: $5.2 million), severance cost of $0.7 million in severance (2020: $Nil) and a write-off of exploration properties of $0.7 million (2020: $Nil). The impairment reversal of $16.8 million is resulting from the valuation assessment performed for the El Cubo mine and related assets upon classification as held for sale whereas the 2020 impairment charge on non-current assets of $0.4 million related to the value in use estimates of the Guanaceví and El Compas operations. The $1.3 million in care and maintenance costs for 2021 are comprised of $0.7 million recognized for the El Cubo operation for costs to the sale of the mine and related assets in April 2021, and $0.6 million recognized for the El Compas operation, where operations were suspended in mid-August, 2021. During the comparative period of 2020 the Company recognized $3.0 million in care and maintenance costs for the suspended El Cubo operation and $2.2 million in care and maintenance costs related to the temporary suspension of the Guanaceví, Bolañitos and El Compas operations due to COVID-19.

Earnings before income taxes were $29.7 million (2020: loss before income taxes $1.0 million) after finance costs of $1.0 million (2020: $1.3 million), a foreign exchange loss of $1.1 million (2020: $1.5 million), a gain on disposal of the El Cubo mine and related assets of $5.8 million (2020: $Nil) and investment and interest income of $3.7 million (2020: $2.6 million).

The Company realized net earnings for the period of $14.0 million (2020: $1.2 million) after an income tax expense of $15.7 million (2020: income tax recovery of $2.2 million). Current income tax expense increased to $3.5 million (2020 - $3.0 million) due to increased profitability impacting the special mining duty, while deferred income tax expense of $12.2 million is primarily due to the estimated use of loss carryforwards to reduce taxable income at Guanaceví (2020 – deferred income tax recovery $5.2 million).

Direct operating costs(2) on a per tonne basis increased to $115.36, up 14% compared with 2020 due to higher operating costs at Guanaceví and Bolañitos. Guanaceví and Bolañitos have seen increased labour, power and consumables costs and at Guanaceví, increased third party ore purchased and operating development have increased compared to the prior year. There has also been a slight appreciation of the Mexican Peso to US Dollar foreign exchange rate compared to the prior period, which increased expenses denominated in Mexican Pesos.

Consolidated cash costs per oz, net of by-product credits, increased to $9.31 primarily due to the higher direct costs per tonne and lower realized gold prices compared to 2020. All-in sustaining costs increased 16% to $20.34 per oz in 2021 as a result of higher cash costs, increased mine site exploration expenses and increased capital expenditures at Guanaceví to accelerate mine development within the El Curso ore body. Actual cost metrics were slightly higher than 2021 cost guidance primarily due to the increased costs relating to labour, power, consumables, increased third party ore purchases, higher royalties and special mining duty offset by the higher ore grades mined at Guanaceví.

The complete financial statements and management’s discussion & analysis can be viewed on the Company’s website, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. All shareholders can receive a hard copy of the Company’s complete audited financial statements free of charge upon request. To receive this material in hard copy, please contact Investor Relations at 604-640-4804, toll free at 1-877-685-9775 or by email at info@edrsilver.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss the Company’s 2021 financial results will be held today at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. To participate in the conference call, please dial the numbers below.

Date & Time:

Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET

Telephone:

Toll-free in Canada and the US +1-800-319-4610

Local or International +1-604-638-5340

Please allow up to 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call.

Replay:

A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing (toll-free) +1-800-319-6413 in Canada and the US or +1-604-638-9010 outside of Canada and the US. The replay passcode is 8312#. The replay will also be available on the Company’s website at www.edrsilver.com.

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

SOURCE Endeavour Silver Corp.

Contact Information
Trish Moran
Interim Head of Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 564-4290
Email: pmoran@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com

Follow Endeavour Silver on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn

Endnotes

1 Silver equivalent (AgEq)

AgEq is calculated using an 80:1 silver:gold ratio.

2 Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and ratios

Certain non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios are included in this press release, including cash costs per silver ounce, total production costs per ounce, all-in costs per ounce, all-in sustaining cost (“AISC”) per ounce, direct operating costs per tonne, direct costs per tonne, silver co-product cash costs, gold co-product cash costs, realized silver price per ounce, realized gold price per ounce, adjusted net earnings (loss) adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, mine operating cash flow before taxes, working capital, operating cash flow before working capital adjustments, operating cash flow before working capital changes per share, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), adjusted EBITDA per share and sustaining and growth capital.

Please see the December 31, 2021 MD&A for explanations and discussion of these non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios. The Company believes that these measures and ratios, in addition to conventional measures and ratios prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), provide management and investors an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. The non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures or ratios of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures and ratios do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers. Certain additional disclosures for these non-IFRS measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the section “Non-IFRS Measures” in the December 31, 2021 MD&A available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Reconciliation of Working Capital

Expressed in thousands US dollars

As at December 31, 2021

As at December 31, 2020

Current assets

$161,762

$104,970

Current liabilities

40,554

34,553

Working capital

$121,208

$70,417


Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) and Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share

Expressed in thousands US dollars

Three Months Ended December 31

Years Ended December 31

(except for share numbers and per share amounts)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income (loss) for the period per financial statements

($471)

$19,923

$13,955

$1,159

Impairment (reversal) of non-current assets, net of tax

-

$424

(16,791)

$424

Gain on disposal of El Cubo mine and equipment, net of tax

-

-

(5,807)

-

Adjusted net earnings (loss)

($471)

$20,347

($8,643)

$1,583

Basic weighted average share outstanding

170,518,894

157,536,658

167,289,732

150,901,598

Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share

($0.00)

$0.13

($0.05)

$0.01


Reconciliation of Mine Operating Cash Flow Before Taxes

Expressed in thousands US dollars

Three Months Ended December 31

Years Ended December 31

2021

2020

2021

2020

Mine operating earnings (loss) per financial statements

$12,222

$20,814

$36,368

$27,335

Share-based compensation

87

60

421

330

Amortization and depletion

5,014

8,919

23,977

28,136

Write down of inventory to net realizable value

896

405

1,168

405

Mine operating cash flow before taxes

$18,219

$30,198

$61,934

$56,206


Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes and Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes Per Share

Expressed in thousands US dollars

Three Months Ended December 31

Years Ended December 31

(except for per share amounts)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Cash from (used in) operating activities per financial statements

$18,071

$26,650

$23,462

$38,964

Net changes in non-cash working capital per financial statements

7,392

5,028

(8,776)

10,138

Operating cash flow before working capital changes

$10,679

$21,622

$32,238

$28,826

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

170,518,894

157,536,658

167,289,732

150,901,598

Operating cash flow before working capital changes per share

$0.06

$0.14

$0.19

$0.19


Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Expressed in thousands US dollars

Three Months Ended December 31

Years Ended December 31

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income (loss) for the period per financial statements

($471)

$19,923

$13,955

$1,159

Depreciation and depletion – cost of sales

5,014

8,919

23,977

28,136

Depreciation and depletion – exploration

92

28

330

311

Depreciation and depletion – general & administration

63

49

165

202

Depreciation and depletion – care & maintenance

30

(31)

55

214

Depreciation and depletion – inventory write down

-

231

6

231

Finance costs

22

332

724

1,357

Current income tax expense

1,005

1,937

3,481

2,993

Deferred income tax expense (recovery)

4,992

(7,112)

12,252

(5,206)

EBITDA

$10,747

$24,276

$54,945

$29,397

Share based compensation

718

617

3,636

3,003

Impairment (reversal) of non-current assets, net of tax

-

424

(16,791)

424

Gain on disposal of El Cubo mine and equipment, net of tax

-

-

(5,807)

-

Adjusted EBITDA

$11,465

$25,317

$35,983

$32,824

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

170,518,894

157,536,658

167,289,732

150,901,598

Adjusted EBITDA per share

$0.07

$0.16

$0.22

$0.22


Reconciliation of Cash Cost Per Silver Ounce, Total Production Costs Per Ounce, Direct Operating Costs Per Tonne, Direct Costs Per Tonne

Expressed in thousands US dollars

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Guanaceví

Bolañitos

El Compas

Total

Guanaceví

Bolañitos

El Compas

Total

Direct production costs per financial statements

$18,689

$7,329

($5)

$26,013

$15,635

$7,420

$3,060

$26,115

Smelting and refining costs included in net revenue

-

362

(4)

358

-

380

111

491

Opening finished goods

(12,910)

(2,306)

-

(15,216)

(3,318)

(335)

(585)

(4,238)

Finished goods NRV adjustment

-

-

-

-

-

-

174

174

Closing finished goods

10,093

2,857

-

12,950

1,509

250

642

2,401

Direct operating costs

15,872

8,242

(9)

24,105

13,826

7,715

3,402

24,943

Royalties

4,199

79

4

4,282

4,210

69

155

4,434

Special mining duty (1)

932

(152)

-

780

1,050

354

-

1,404

Direct costs

21,003

8,169

(5)

29,167

19,086

8,138

3,557

30,781

By-product gold sales

(7,293)

(8,380)

(112)

(15,785)

(8,998)

(12,327)

(4,784)

(26,109)

Opening gold inventory fair market value

2,127

3,560

-

5,687

3,712

723

1,229

5,664

Closing gold inventory fair market value

(1,900)

(4,784)

-

(6,684)

(735)

(746)

(1,283)

(2,764)

Cash costs net of by-product

13,937

(1,435)

(117)

12,385

13,065

(4,212)

(1,281)

7,572

Amortization and depletion

2,181

2,827

177

5,185

2,850

2,779

3,290

8,919

Share-based compensation

43

44

-

87

16

22

22

60

Opening finished goods depreciation and depletion

(1,920)

(1,171)

-

(3,091)

(855)

(158)

(776)

(1,789)

NRV depreciation cost adjustment

-

-

-

6

-

-

231

231

Closing finished goods depreciation and depletion

1,965

635

-

2,600

271

104

804

1,179

Total production costs

$16,206

$900

$60

$17,172

$15,347

($1,465)

$2,290

$16,172




Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Guanaceví

Bolañitos

El Compas

Total

Guanaceví

Bolañitos

El Compas

Total

Throughput tonnes

108,334

105,158

-

213,492

106,425

107,332

23,632

237,389

Payable silver ounces

1,298,036

134,178

364

1,432,578

988,722

94,526

25,600

1,108,848

Cash costs per silver ounce

$10.74

($10.69)

N/A

$8.65

$13.21

($44.56)

($50.04)

$6.83

Total production costs per ounce

$12.49

$6.71

N/A

$11.99

$15.52

($15.50)

$89.45

$14.58

Direct operating costs per tonne

$146.51

$78.38

N/A

$112.91

$129.91

$71.88

$143.96

$105.07

Direct costs per tonne

$193.87

$77.68

N/A

$136.62

$179.34

$75.82

$150.52

$129.66


Expressed in thousands US dollars

Year Ended December 31, 2021

Year Ended December 31, 2020

Guanaceví

Bolañitos

El Compas

Total

Guanaceví

Bolañitos

El Compas

Total

Direct production costs per financial statements

$51,761

$28,896

$8,946

$89,603

$40,693

$21,796

$11,612

$74,101

Smelting and refining costs included in net revenue

-

1,715

244

1,959

-

1,393

433

1,826

Opening finished goods

(1,509)

(250)

(642)

(2,401)

(1,509)

(219)

(169)

(1,897)

Finished goods NRV adjustment

-

-

266

266

-

-

174

174

Closing finished goods

10,093

2,857

-

12,950

1,509

250

642

2,401

Direct operating costs

60,345

33,218

8,814

102,377

40,693

23,220

12,692

76,605

Royalties

13,165

265

350

13,780

7,407

197

550

8,154

Special mining duty (1)

2,674

53

-

2,727

1,635

354

-

1,989

Direct costs

76,184

33,536

9,164

118,884

49,735

23,771

13,242

86,748

By-product gold sales

(22,639)

(38,645)

(8,738)

(70,022)

(17,458)

(33,970)

(14,126)

(65,554)

Opening gold inventory fair market value

735

746

1,283

2,764

437

244

213

894

Closing gold inventory fair market value

(1,900)

(4,784)

-

(6,684)

(735)

(746)

(1,283)

(2,764)

Cash costs net of by-product

52,380

(9,147)

1,709

44,942

31,979

(10,701)

(1,954)

19,324

Amortization and depletion

7,944

13,491

2,713

24,148

8,785

8,947

10,404

28,136

Share-based compensation

180

180

61

421

114

108

108

330

Opening finished goods depreciation and depletion

(271)

(104)

(804)

(1,179)

(252)

(43)

(121)

(416)

NRV depreciation and depletion cost adjustment

-

-

6

6

-

-

231

231

Closing finished goods depreciation and depletion

1,965

635

-

2,600

271

104

804

1,179

Total production costs

$62,198

$5,055

$3,685

$70,938

$40,897

($1,585)

$9,472

$48,784




Year Ended December 31, 2021

Year Ended December 31, 2020

Guanaceví

Bolañitos

El Compas

Total

Guanaceví

Bolañitos

El Compas

Total

Throughput tonnes

414,355

418,514

54,555

887,424

346,679

331,174

79,307

757,160

Payable silver ounces

4,320,567

462,700

43,414

4,826,681

3,061,982

333,293

86,819

3,482,094

Cash costs per silver ounce

$12.12

($19.77)

$39.37

$9.31

$10.44

($32.11)

($22.51)

$5.55

Total production costs per ounce

$14.40

$10.93

$84.88

$14.70

$13.36

($4.76)

$109.10

$14.01

Direct operating costs per tonne

$145.64

$79.37

$161.56

$115.36

$117.38

$70.11

$160.04

$101.17

Direct costs per tonne

$183.86

$80.13

$167.98

$133.97

$143.46

$71.78

$166.97

$114.57


Reconciliation of All-In Costs Per Ounce and AISC per ounce

Expressed in thousands US dollars

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Guanaceví

Bolañitos

El Compas

Total

Guanaceví

Bolañitos

El Compas

Total

Cash costs net of by-product

$13,937

($1,435)

($117)

$12,385

$13,065

($4,212)

($1,281)

$7,572

Operations stock based compensation

43

44

-

87

16

22

22

60

Corporate general and administrative

1,538

578

22

2,138

1,972

1,009

375

3,356

Corporate stock based compensation

439

141

(11)

569

274

149

50

473

Reclamation - amortization/accretion

62

50

2

114

10

8

2

20

Mine site expensed exploration

251

448

-

699

246

199

284

729

Intangible payments

72

26

-

98

30

30

31

91

Equipment loan payments

246

489

-

735

315

650

-

965

Capital expenditures sustaining

7,742

3,344

-

11,086

3,519

3,750

-

7,269

All In Sustaining Costs

$24,330

$3,685

($104)

$27,911

$19,447

$1,605

($517)

$20,535

Growth exploration and evaluation

3,254

3,198

Growth capital expenditures

4,135

(678)

All In Costs

$35,300

$23,055


Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Guanaceví

Bolañitos

El Compas

Total

Guanaceví

Bolañitos

El Compas

Total

Throughput tonnes

108,334

105,158

-

213,492

106,425

107,332

23,632

237,389

Payable silver ounces

1,298,036

134,178

364

1,432,578

988,722

94,526

25,600

1,108,848

Silver equivalent production (ounces)

1,612,741

581,418

5,085

2,199,244

1,247,537

639,737

236,895

2,124,169

Sustaining cost per ounce

$18.74

$27.46

($285.98)

$19.48

$19.67

$16.98

($20.19)

$18.52

All In costs per ounce

$24.64

$20.79


Expressed in thousands US dollars

Year Ended December 31, 2021

Year Ended December 31, 2020

Guanaceví

Bolañitos

El Compas

Total

Guanaceví

Bolañitos

El Compas

Total

Cash costs net of by-product

$52,380

($9,147)

$1,709

$44,942

$31,979

($10,701)

($1,954)

$19,324

Operations stock based compensation

180

180

61

421

114

108

108

330

Corporate general and administrative

4,564

2,082

329

6,975

5,961

2,891

1,172

10,024

Corporate stock based compensation

1,912

873

138

2,923

1,480

718

291

2,489

Reclamation - amortization/accretion

100

83

9

192

39

30

9

78

Mine site expensed exploration

1,611

1,216

198

3,025

839

707

1,115

2,661

Intangible payments

250

114

18

382

117

117

117

351

Equipment loan payments

1,099

2,082

-

3,181

839

2,039

-

2,878

Capital expenditures sustaining

21,964

14,150

-

36,114

11,103

11,933

95

23,131

All In Sustaining Costs

$84,060

$11,633

$2,462

$98,155

$52,471

$7,842

$953

$61,266

Growth exploration and evaluation

14,277

6,600

Growth capital expenditures

7,872

2,408

All In Costs

$120,304

$70,274


Year Ended December 31, 2021

Year Ended December 31, 2020

Guanaceví

Bolañitos

El Compas

Total

Guanaceví

Bolañitos

El Compas

Total

Throughput tonnes

414,355

418,514

54,555

887,424

346,679

331,174

79,307

757,160

Payable silver ounces

4,320,567

462,700

43,414

4,826,681

3,061,982

333,293

86,819

3,482,094

Silver equivalent production (ounces)

5,398,927

2,463,572

389,248

8,251,747

3,856,195

1,870,358

758,334

6,484,887

Sustaining cost per ounce

$19.46

$25.14

$56.71

$20.34

$17.14

$23.53

$10.98

$17.59

All In costs per ounce

$24.92

$20.18


Reconciliation of Sustaining Capital and Growth Capital

Expressed in thousands US dollars

Three Months Ended December 31

Years Ended December 31

2021

2020

2021

2020

Capital expenditures sustaining

$11,086

$7,269

$36,114

$23,131

Growth capital expenditures

4,135

(678)

7,872

2,408

Acquisition capital expenditures

10,106

-

10,106

-

Property, plant and equipment expenditures per Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

$25,327

$6,591

$54,092

$25,539


Reconciliation of Silver Co-Product Cash Costs and Gold Co-Product Cash Costs

Expressed in thousands US dollars

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Guanaceví

Bolañitos

El Compas

Total

Guanaceví

Bolañitos

El Compas

Total

Direct production costs per financial statements

$18,689

$7,329

($5)

$26,013

$15,635

$7,420

$3,060

$26,115

Smelting and refining costs included in net revenue

-

362

(4)

358

-

380

111

491

Royalties

4,199

79

4

4,282

4,210

69

155

4,434

Special mining duty (1)

932

(152)

-

780

1,050

354

-

1,404

Opening finished goods

(12,910)

(2,306)

-

(15,216)

(3,318)

(335)

(585)

(4,238)

Finished goods NRV adjustment

-

-

-

-

-

-

174

174

Closing finished goods

10,093

2,857

-

12,950

1,509

250

642

2,401

Direct costs

21,003

8,169

(5)

29,167

19,086

8,138

3,557

30,781


Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Guanaceví

Bolañitos

El Compas

Total

Guanaceví

Bolañitos

El Compas

Total

Silver production (ounces)

1,301,941

141,258

365

1,443,564

991,697

99,417

26,175

1,117,289

Average realized silver price ($)

23.41

23.41

23.41

23.41

24.76

24.76

24.76

24.76

Silver value ($)

30,478,439

3,306,850

8,545

33,793,833

24,554,418

2,461,565

648,093

27,664,076

Gold production (ounces)

3,885

5,502

59

9,446

3,198

6,754

2,634

12,586

Average realized gold price ($)

1,811

1,811

1,811

1,811

1,885

1,885

1,885

1,885

Gold value ($)

7,035,735

9,964,122

106,849

17,106,706

6,028,230

12,731,290

4,965,090

23,724,610

Total metal value ($)

37,514,174

13,270,972

115,394

50,900,539

30,582,648

15,192,855

5,613,183

51,388,686

Pro-rated silver costs (%)

81%

25%

7%

66%

80%

16%

12%

54%

Pro-rated gold costs (%)

19%

75%

93%

34%

20%

84%

88%

46%

Pro-rated silver costs ($)

17,064

2,036

(0)

19,365

15,324

1,319

411

16,570

Pro-rated gold costs ($)

3,939

6,133

(5)

9,802

3,762

6,819

3,146

14,211

Silver co-product cash costs

$13.11

$14.41

($1.01)

$13.41

$15.45

$13.26

$15.69

$14.83

Gold co-product cash costs

$1,014

$1,115

($78)

$1,038

$1,176

$1,010

$1,194

$1,129


Expressed in thousands US dollars

Year Ended December 31, 2021

Year Ended December 31, 2020

Guanaceví

Bolañitos

El Compas

Total

Guanaceví

Bolañitos

El Compas

Total

Direct production costs per financial statements

$51,761

$28,896

$8,946

$89,603

$40,693

$21,796

$11,612

$74,101

Smelting and refining costs included in net revenue

-

$1,715

$244

$1,959

-

1,393

433

1,826

Royalties

13,165

265

350

13,780

7,407

197

550

8,154

Special mining duty (1)

2,674

53

-

2,727

1,635

354

-

1,989

Opening finished goods

(1,509)

(250)

(642)

(2,401)

(1,509)

(219)

(169)

(1,897)

Finished goods NRV adjustment

-

-

266

266

-

-

174

174

Closing finished goods

10,093

2,857

-

12,950

1,509

250

642

2,401

Direct costs

76,184

33,536

9,164

118,884

49,735

23,771

13,242

86,748


Year Ended December 31, 2021

Year Ended December 31, 2020

Guanaceví

Bolañitos

El Compas

Total

Guanaceví

Bolañitos

El Compas

Total

Silver production (ounces)

4,333,567

491,412

45,808

4,870,787

3,071,075

353,318

89,374

3,513,767

Average realized silver price ($)

25.22

25.22

25.22

25.22

21.60

21.60

21.60

21.60

Silver value ($)

109,292,560

12,393,411

1,155,278

122,841,248

66,335,220

7,631,669

1,930,478

75,897,367

Gold production (ounces)

13,317

24,652

4,293

42,262

9,814

18,963

8,362

37,139

Average realized gold price ($)

1,790

1,790

1,790

1,790

1,846

1,846

1,846

1,846

Gold value ($)

23,837,430

44,127,080

7,684,470

75,648,980

18,116,644

35,005,698

15,436,252

68,558,594

Total metal value ($)

133,129,990

56,520,491

8,839,748

198,490,228

84,451,864

42,637,367

17,366,730

144,455,961

Pro-rated silver costs (%)

82%

22%

13%

62%

79%

18%

11%

53%

Pro-rated gold costs (%)

18%

78%

87%

38%

21%

82%

89%

47%

Pro-rated silver costs ($)

62,543

7,354

1,198

73,575

39,066

4,255

1,472

45,578

Pro-rated gold costs ($)

13,641

26,182

7,966

45,309

10,669

19,516

11,770

41,170

Silver co-product cash costs

$14.43

$14.96

$26.15

$15.11

$12.72

$12.04

$16.47

$12.97

Gold co-product cash costs

$1,024

$1,062

$1,856

$1,072

$1,087

$1,029

$1,408

$1,109


Reconciliation of Realized Silver Price Per Ounce and Realized Gold Price Per Ounce

Expressed in thousands US dollars

Three Months Ended December 31

Years Ended December 31

2021

2020

2021

2020

Gross silver sales

$33,090

$35,129

$97,257

$74,733

Silver ounces sold

1,413,699

1,419,037

3,856,883

3,460,638

Realized silver price per ounces

$23.41

$24.76

$25.22

$21.60


Expressed in thousands US dollars

Three Months Ended December 31

Years Ended December 31

2021

2020

2021

2020

Gross gold sales

$15,785

$26,109

$70,022

$65,554

Gold ounces sold

8,715

13,850

39,113

35,519

Realized gold price per ounces

$1,811

$1,885

$1,790

$1,846


Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States private securities litigation reform act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding Endeavour’s anticipated performance in 2022 including changes in mining operations and forecasts of production levels, anticipated production costs and all-in sustaining costs, the timing and results of various activities and the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on operations. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, production levels, performance or achievements of Endeavour and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the ultimate impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on operations and results, changes in production and costs guidance, national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and Mexico; financial risks due to precious metals prices, operating or technical difficulties in mineral exploration, development and mining activities; risks and hazards of mineral exploration, development and mining; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits, and challenges to the Company’s title to properties; as well as those factors described in the section “risk factors” contained in the Company’s most recent form 40F/Annual Information Form filed with the S.E.C. and Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to: the continued operation of the Company’s mining operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, mining operations will operate and the mining products will be completed in accordance with management’s expectations and achieve their stated production outcomes, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

Appendix

ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OFCOMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS (LOSS)
(expressed in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts)

Years ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

Revenue

$

165,320

$

138,461

Cost of sales:

Direct production costs

89,603

74,101

Royalties

13,783

8,154

Share-based payments

421

330

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

23,977

28,136

Write down of inventory to net realizable value

1,168

405

128,952

111,126

Mine operating earnings

36,368

27,335

Expenses:

Exploration and evaluation

17,925

9,756

General and administrative

10,063

12,715

Care and maintenance costs

1,356

5,233

Impairment (reversal of impairment) of non-current assets, net

(16,791

)

424

Severance costs

870

-

Write off of exploration properties

715

-

14,138

28,128

Operating earnings (loss)

22,230

(793

)

Finance costs

985

1,357

Other income (expense):

Foreign exchange

(1,131

)

(1,553

)

Gain on asset disposal

5,841

-

Investment and other

3,733

2,649

8,443

1,096

Earnings (loss) before income taxes

29,688

(1,054

)

Income tax expense (recovery):

Current income tax expense

3,481

2,993

Deferred income tax expense (recovery)

12,252

(5,206

)

15,733

(2,213

)

Net earnings and comprehensive earnings for the year

$

13,955

$

1,159

Basic earnings per share based on net earnings

$

0.08

$

0.01

Diluted earnings per share based on net earnings

$

0.08

$

0.01

Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding

167,289,732

150,901,598

Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding

170,663,883

154,039,714


ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(expressed in thousands of US dollars)

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

103,303

$

61,083

Other investments

11,200

4,767

Accounts and other receivable

14,462

20,144

Income tax receivable

177

52

Inventories

27,485

16,640

Prepaid expenses

5,135

2,284

Total current assets

161,762

104,970

Non-current deposits

599

591

Deferred financing costs

-

294

Income tax receivable

3,570

-

Non-current IVA receivable

4,256

2,676

Deferred income tax asset

936

12,753

Intangible assets

40

492

Right-of-use leased assets

664

861

Mineral properties, plant and equipment

122,197

87,955

Total assets

$

294,024

$

210,592

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

31,991

$

27,764

Income taxes payable

4,228

3,038

Loans payable

4,128

3,578

Lease liabilities

207

173

Total current liabilities

40,554

34,553

Loans payable

6,366

6,094

Lease liabilities

794

921

Provision for reclamation and rehabilitation

7,397

8,876

Deferred income tax liability

1,506

1,077

Total liabilities

56,617

51,521

Shareholders’ equity

Common shares, unlimited shares authorized, no par value, issued

and outstanding 170,537,307 shares (Dec 31, 2020 - 157,924,708 shares)

585,406

517,711

Contributed surplus

6,331

9,662

Retained earnings (deficit)

(354,330

)

(368,302

)

Total shareholders’ equity

237,407

159,071

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

294,024

$

210,592


ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(expressed in thousands of US dollars)

Years ended

December 31,

December 31,

Notes

2021

2020

Operating activities

Net earnings for the year

$

13,955

$

1,159

Items not affecting cash:

Share-based compensation

3,636

3,003

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

24,527

28,863

Impairment (reversal of impairment) of non-current assets, net

(16,791

)

424

Deferred income tax expense (recovery)

12,252

(5,206

)

Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)

(176

)

-

(1,032

)

Finance costs

985

1,357

Write off of mineral properties

715

-

Write down of warehouse inventory

894

-

Write down of inventory to net realizable value

272

405

Loss (gain) on asset disposal

(5,914

)

86

Loss (gain) on other investments

(2,117

)

(233

)

Net changes in non-cash working capital

(8,776

)

10,138

Cash from operating activities

23,462

38,964

Investing activities

Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment

10,113

190

Mineral property, plant and equipment

(54,092

)

(25,539

)

Purchase of short term investments

(3,307

)

(5,497

)

Proceeds from disposal of marketable securities

9,288

1,032

Redemption of (investment in) non-current deposits

(8

)

-

Cash used in investing activities

(38,006

)

(29,814

)

Financing activities

Repayment of loans payable

(3,563

)

(3,229

)

Repayment of lease liabilities

(179

)

(183

)

Interest paid

(668

)

(918

)

Public equity offerings

59,998

26,367

Exercise of options

4,719

6,910

Share issuance costs

(1,293

)

(1,112

)

Deferred financing costs

-

(294

)

Performance share unit redemption

(2,363

)

-

Cash from financing activities

56,651

27,541

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents

113

1,024

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

42,107

36,691

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the year

61,083

23,368

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the year

$

103,303

$

61,083


