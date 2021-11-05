Endeavors COO Chip Fulghum Honored with Veterans in Business Award

Chip Fulghum recognized as a Veterans in Business Honoree

Fulghum accepting the Veterans in Business award alongside Major General Alfred K. Flowers, Endeavors Board Vice Chair (left), and Jon Allman, Endeavors CEO (right)

San Antonio, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chip Fulghum, COO of national service organization Endeavors, headquartered in San Antonio, has been recognized by the San Antonio Business Journal as a 2021 Veterans in Business Award Honoree.

The annual Veterans in Business Awards honor individuals of the Greater San Antonio area who are Veterans, combat Veterans, retired Veterans, or those currently on reserve status in the U.S. military.

Recognized at a sit-down awards breakfast on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at the McNay Art Museum, Fulghum was announced among the recipients of the 2021 Veterans in Business Award for his outstanding practices in business and in supporting his fellow veterans in the workplace and beyond.

As the Chief Operating Officer of Endeavors, an organization of over 2,000 employees that provides an array of programs and services supporting children, families, Veterans, and those struggling with mental illness, disabilities, disasters, or emergencies, Fulghum leads efforts on a variety of significant initiatives. Of those relating to Veterans, Fulghum has helped the company make significant strides in elevating services for Veterans experiencing homelessness, impacted by COVID-19, or in need of mental health care. Additionally, he has been part of the team that developed, built, and implemented the concept of San Antonio’s first Veteran Wellness Center, scheduled to open on November 11, 2021.

Fulghum’s military career spans 28 years, where he rose to the rank of Colonel in the U.S. Air Force. He is a graduate of the Air War College, the Air Command and Staff College, Professional Military Comptroller School, and Squadron Officer School. He holds a Masters of Business Administration from Golden Gate University in San Francisco, California, and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History from The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina. Prior to joining Endeavors in 2019, Fulghum served as the Deputy Under Secretary for Management with the Department of Homeland Security.

ABOUT ENDEAVORS

Endeavors, a San Antonio-based national service organization, provides an array of programs and services supporting children, families, Veterans, and those struggling with mental illness, disabilities, disasters, or emergencies. Endeavors has served vulnerable people in need since 1969 through personalized services. For more information, please visit www.endeavors.org.

