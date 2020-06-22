Endeavor Sets Virtual Summer Series With Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society For Next Gen Execs, Creators

Click here to read the full article.

Endeavor said Monday it pivoting its recently launched Fellowship Program, postponed due to COVID-19, to a virtual Summer Series available to all Fellowship applicants in addition to Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society Fellowship and HBCU in LA students. More than 1000 people have registered for the Series, it said, which runs from June 22 to August 24.

The Fellowship’s goal, to provide access and education to students who do not have a direct path into the entertainment, sports and fashion industries, remains the same, said Endeavor’s Head of Social Impact Romola Ratnam. “Our partnerships with the Outlier Society Fellowship Program and HBCU in LA will help open a door for the next generation of diverse leaders with the tools they need to succeed, lead and accelerate social change in and throughout our industry.”

“We’re often referred to as gatekeepers, which is why our industry has to reflect the world we live in today. By pulling up a seat to the table and investing in our communities, we are able to find those individuals who didn’t have the opportunities some of us may have,” she added

Summer Series will help students maintain career trajectories despite cancellations of internships due to the coronavirus.

Tracks include Film & Television, Music, Marketing & Branding, Events, Sports, and Fashion. Instructors include Outlier Society Head of Production Alana Mayo, WME Partner Phil Sun, sports business executive and co-founder of Thirty Five Ventures Rich Kleiman, Endeavor CMO Bozoma Saint John, former NFL running back and CEO of Beast Mode Enterprises Marshawn Lynch, as well as executives from Beats by Dre, Atlantic Records and the NBA.

Courses will be taught on Endeavor’s fully-interactive On Location Live platform.

The Endeavor Impact Fellowship program will resume when it can return to physical offices. The program aims to supports 42 individuals a year without access to the entertainment, sports or fashion industries or those outside of major entertainment markets, offering experience across Endeavor’s network, including WME, Endeavor Content and IMG in New York, Nashville and Beverly Hills. The fellowships include full-time positions, summer and student-athlete internships.

Outlier Society (co-producer of HBO’s Fahrenheit 451 and Warner Bros. Just Mercy) is a production company founded by Jordan I 2016 focused on bringing an eclectic and inclusive lineup of diverse stories and voices to market. Outlier Fellowship is an internship and mentorship program providing access, opportunity and community to underrepresented young people entering media, arts and entertainment.

