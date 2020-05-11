Endeavor Sets $260 Million Loan Amid Coronavirus Revenue Crisis

Click here to read the full article.

Endeavor has arranged a $260 million term loan to help get the company through the coronavirus-driven revenue crisis at the same time that it launches a broad cost-cutting initiative.

News of the loan was first reported Monday by the Wall Street Journal. Endeavor has been known to be looking for financial alternatives since last fall when the parent of UFC, WME, IMG and other entities was forced to table its planned IPO.

The company was already dealing with free cash flow concerns when the extraordinary COVID-19 lockdowns brought the curtain down on sports, concerts, festivals and other live event businesses that are central to Endeavor’s businesses. The shutdown of film and TV production and music touring promises to be a hardship for WME and IMG.

The Journal reported that the new loan is a supplement to an existing $2.8 billion term loan. Endeavor’s credit rating has been downgraded in recent weeks by Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Credit Ratings given the crimp in revenues and the high debt of $4.5 billion already on the balance sheet. The Journal noted that the new loan comes with an 11% interest rate.

