Endeavor Group Holdings has secured a $260 million term loan to sustain its financial flexibility amid recent cost-cutting measures taken during the coronavirus, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

The deal adds to an existing $2.8 billion term loan when the company’s live events, including its majority stake in the UFC that returned with its first fight over the weekend, have been hampered and shut down.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news of the term loan.

More to come…

Read original story Endeavor Secures $260 Million Loan Amid Cost-Cutting Measures At TheWrap