Endeavor Metals Group Makes History with "The Best One"

The Florida-based precious metals firm has recently obtained an extremely rare, valuable, and sought-after numismatic coin nicknamed ‘The Best One.'

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2022 / It is with great pride that Endeavor Metals, the noted South Florida precious metals firm, announces that it has acquired a certain legendary and prestigious coin from an exceptionally famous collection. The coin, known to history as part of the ‘1908 No Motto Double Eagle Wells Fargo Hoard' of Saint-Gaudens $20 coins, is aptly nicknamed ‘The Best One,' stemming from the fact that it is universally regarded as the pride of the collection.

The Wells Fargo Hoard is incredibly famous among numismatists (coin scholars and enthusiasts). The collection was originally part of an international payment by the United States government to an unknown party in 1917, when the coins went into private ownership, rarely making an appearance on the numismatic market until their re-emergence many decades later.

When they did, experts rated the quality of the coins as nothing short of astounding. The majority of the collection is graded at mint state (MS) 65 or finer, with thousands more graded at MS66 and MS67, and a few hundred pieces attaining the level of MS68. The most valuable and sought-after pieces from the Wells Fargo Hoard are the ten coins designated as MS69 by the Professional Coin Grading Service, which is an exceptionally high ranking previously unachieved by any coins of this type. The collection is labeled ‘No Motto' because, in another rarity, its coins do not contain the typical "In God We Trust" stamp as found on virtually all other US currency.

Of these ten coins deemed to be MS69, Endeavor Metals was fortunate enough to have obtained the ‘The Best One.'

Anyone curious to learn more about this development or the historical significance of the coin is encouraged to keep watch for additional news from Endeavor Metals, as the precious metals firm will be issuing more detailed information about its acquisition of ‘The Best One' in the near future.

Anyone wishing to learn more about Endeavor Metals Group, its products, services, or business practices is encouraged to visit the company's official website.

About Endeavor Metals Group:

Endeavor Metals Group is a precious metals firm specializing in physical gold, silver, platinum, and palladium products such as bullion bars, numismatics, and commemorative coins. In the last decade, Endeavor Metals Group has grown extensively, emerging as an industry leader in the precious metal sector. Endeavor is a member of the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC), Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), ANACS, the Industry Council of Tangible Assets (ICTA) and the prestigious Silver Institute. Furthermore, the company is a United States Mint, Perth Mint, and Royal Canadian Mint authorized precious metal dealer. Lastly, Endeavor has a five-star rating on Google, A+ accredited grade with the Better Business Bureau, and is fully licensed, bonded, and insured.

Whether an experienced investor or a first-time collector, the company guarantees a spectacular customer experience every time. Beyond the finest precious metals products, Endeavor Metals Group clients can look forward to detailed precious metal market updates, personalized precious metal portfolios, competitive product pricing, full transparency, and premier client service. The company has two conveniently located offices in South Florida: its headquarters in the financial district of West Palm Beach, and a newly opened branch in the heart of downtown North Palm Beach.

