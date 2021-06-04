Endeavor Content Partners With Layne Eskridge’s POV Entertainment & Jeff Friday Media To Develop TV Series From Diverse Creators

Endeavor Content is teaming up with Layne Eskridge’s POV Entertainment and Jeff Friday Media to increase diversity in the TV world.

On Friday, the three entities announced a partnership that seeks to develop and produce premium scripted television series from Black and Brown creators. The collaboration intends to expand the range of TV in the current marketplace, while amplifying and uplifting writers and producers of color. Endeavor, POV and Jeff Friday Media will work with the American Black Film Festival, to tap into its pipeline of promising industry creatives.

The partnership announcement comes shortly after Eskridge’s POV Entertainment signed an overall deal with Endeavor Content in January, and is a continuation of Jeff Friday Media and ABFF’s longstanding relationship with Endeavor Content.

“Jeff and Layne are incredible collaborators and we hope to activate and amplify creators and storytellers who are doing it on their own,” said Graham Taylor and Chris Rice, Co-Presidents, Endeavor Content.

“We are taking a 360 approach to platform the Black and Brown creators who will produce the next wave of shows audiences truly crave. By giving access to the Endeavor Content ecosystem and providing the forum to develop ideas in a thoughtful way we will spur more diversity on and off camera in the television space,” said Eskridge, President, POV Entertainment. “I’m excited to work with my fellow Howard University alum Jeff Friday on this, and I’m confident we will be able to fill a void in an entertaining way.”

Friday added: “My company and the American Black Film Festival have long sought to discover and champion voices that otherwise wouldn’t have a platform. This relationship with Endeavor Content and Layne’s POV Entertainment will serve as fuel to ignite the spark of Black and Brown voices and bring them into meaningful television projects.”

