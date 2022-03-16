Endeavor Beats Expectations for First Year as Public Company Despite $468 Million in Losses

In its first year as a public company, Ari Emanuel’s Endeavor beat expectations despite $468 million in losses due to strong performance in three key segments including sports with Endeavor’s UFC franchises, content production and talent representation, the company reported on Wednesday.

The company ended the final quarter of 2021 with a net loss of $16.7 million on revenue of $1.5 billion. The company posted a $468 million loss for the year on a revenue of $5.1 billion.

“In our first year as a public company, we saw significant performance across our portfolio as the world began to emerge from the pandemic, with increased attendance at live events and continued heightened demand for premium content,” said Endeavor chief Ariel Emanuel in a statement. “Given the unique position we occupy in the content landscape, we remain confident about our ability to continue leveraging trends, unlocking growth, and delivering long-term value.”

The company said UFC delivered its best financial year in its 28-year history and that representation revenue in 2021 was up double-digits compared to the last non-COVID-19 impacted year (2019), despite the fact that touring events were still operating at reduced levels during 2021.

