Endangered status sought for gopher tortoise in 4 states

CURT ANDERSON
·2 min read
This photo provided by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service shows a gopher tortoise at San Felasco Hammock Preserve State Park in Gainesville, Fla. Gopher tortoises that are threatened by loss of habitat and development should be placed on the endangered species list in four southern states, environmental groups said Wednesday, March 22, 2023, as they prepared to sue the federal government over the issue. (U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gopher tortoises imperiled by loss of habitat largely caused by human development should be placed on the endangered species list in four southern states, environmental groups said Wednesday as they prepared to sue the federal government over the issue.

The Center for Biological Diversity and Nokuse Education filed a notice of intent to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over its decision last year not to list the gopher tortoise as endangered or threatened in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and eastern Alabama.

The center noted there are some state-level protections for the burrowing tortoises but those generally require the animals to be moved from a development site and do not protect their habitat overall. The tortoises have lost 97% of the longleaf pine savannas where they lived for millions of years in the South.

“Without lifesaving Endangered Species Act protection for our gopher tortoises, urban sprawl will keep driving them ever closer to extinction,” said attorney Elise Bennett, the center's Florida director.

The Fish and Wildlife Service has projected that 75% of the current gopher tortoise population will be lost by 2100. The burrows they dig with shovel-like front legs, which can extend 30 feet (9 meters) underground, also support an estimated 360 other species that use them.

The tortoises are listed as endangered in parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and western Alabama but efforts to list them in their eastern range have proved futile.

The Fish and Wildlife Service concluded in October 2022 that “the risk factors acting on the gopher tortoise and its habitat, either singly or in combination, are not of sufficient imminence, scope, or magnitude” to warrant threatened or endangered status. That decision led to the pending lawsuit.

Gopher tortoises once inhabited more than 92 million acres (37 million hectares) of land in the southeastern U.S. but now have only a fraction of that space due to human development, agriculture, climate change, invasive species and other issues, according to the center's lawsuit notice.

They can live up to 80 years but reach reproductive age slowly.

An email seeking comment about the pending lawsuit was sent to the Fish and Wildlife Service.

Latest Stories

  • Creature of island mythology is real — and a new species, researchers in France say

    Scientists began to take the creature seriously after one was accidentally captured.

  • Mysterious thrashing in Florida swamp was alligator eating an alligator, woman learns

    “Amazing and scary.”

  • This animal was declared extinct in India in 1952. But one was just seen in the wild

    The sighting comes on the heels of a species reintroduction effort spearheaded by the Indian government.

  • New species of ‘giant’ spider discovered hiding underground in Australia, experts say

    Photos show the creature’s bright red coloring.

  • Feds warn Ontario they could shut down development near Rouge Park

    VAUGHAN, Ont. — Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says a new study examining the effect of development on biodiversity and species-at-risk in a massive national park could shut down part of Ontario's plan to build housing in the area. Guilbeault says the study will be done as soon as possible on Rouge National Urban Park in the Greater Toronto Area. He says collaboration with Ontario has been impossible on environmental concerns over proposed housing developments. Premier Doug Ford

  • A 5,000-mile seaweed belt is headed toward Florida

    A 5,000-mile seaweed belt lurking in the Atlantic Ocean is expected in the next few months to wash onto beaches in the Caribbean Sea, South Florida, and the Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico. The Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt — as the biomass stretching from West Africa to the Gulf of Mexico is called — contains scattered patches of seaweed on the open sea, rather than one continuous blob of sargassum. Once it washes ashore, sargassum is a nuisance — a thick, brown algae that carpets beaches, releasing a pungent smell as it decays and ensnares humans and animals who step into it.

  • Astonishing before and after satellite photos show California towns swallowed by floods

    Images from space show the hard-hit California towns of Pajaro and Porterville before and after flooding caused by recent storms.

  • Accused shooter provides strange reason for firing into elk herd, Oregon officials say

    Four elk died after the shooting, wildlife officials said.

  • First in a parade of storms set to spring into Ontario and Quebec

    A trifecta of systems impacting Ontario and Quebec over the next week will kick off Wednesday, bringing a mix of spring and wintry conditions

  • Mouse apocalypse on the horizon for island of rare seabirds

    Conservationists are launching the largest ever mouse eradication project, as they attempt to protect rare island seabirds from marauding rodents.

  • Parts of B.C. in for rude spring awakening with temperature drop, snow

    After a sneak preview of mid-May weather on the weekend and through Wednesday, temperatures in B.C. are set to fall back to Earth, giving residents a false start to the season.

  • Deadly bomb cyclone storm slams California, causing intense winds, blackouts, havoc

    One person was killed in the storm that brought widespread rain, gusts that knocked glass out of skyscrapers and left tens of thousands without power.

  • Nova Scotia amends cap-and-trade rules to deliver $165M in power utility and ratepayer savings

    The Houston government has amended provincial cap-and-trade regulations to exempt Nova Scotia Power and ratepayers from $165 million in pollution payments — the paperwork needed to deliver a promise it announced last year. On Monday, the province said amendments to the cap-and-trade program regulations issued in a March 16 cabinet order effectively wipe 2.6 megatonnes of carbon emissions from Nova Scotia Power's account. That represents emissions from fossil fuels the company was forced to buy a

  • Skagway dock upgrades leave Yukon mining company searching for an alternative

    As the Yukon government commits millions to upgrade an Alaskan dock, the mining company that relies on it for international trade is rushing to find a temporary alternative. Yukon's Minto Metals Corp. has shipped materials out of Skagway's ore dock since 2008. It's the only mine currently using the dock. But the company says that upcoming construction will interrupt shipping there for at least two years. This month, Skagway accepted the terms of an agreement with the Yukon government on upgrades

  • Egyptian startup transforms plastic bags into tiles

    STORY: This Egyptian startup is aiming to turn billions of plastic bags into tilesLocator: Sharqiya, EgyptTileGreen's product could reduce the amount of waste going into the Mediterranean Seaand help bring down emissionsfrom the building sectorPlastic waste is melted and compressed at a factory on the outskirts of CairoThe tiles are used for outdoor paving(Khaled Raafat, TileGreen co-founder)“So far, we have recycled more than five million plastic bags, but this is just the beginning. We aim that by 2025, we will have recycled more than five billion plastic bags. Currently, we have plans to expand in Egypt, and we have plans to expand in some Arab countries. We started working on this with our partners, real estate developers and contracting companies who tried our product and liked it very much and want to spread its usage.”Egypt is one of the worst polluters in the Mediterranean regionNearly 82,000 tons of plastic waste enter the sea each yearThat’s according to a 2020 report by the International Union for Conservation of Nature

  • That's the Spot: Bear Thoroughly Enjoys Scratching Its Back on a Tree

    A black bear was filmed scratching its back outside of a home in Asheville, North Carolina, on Wednesday, March 15.Video recorded by Debra Howell shows the bear sliding its back up and down a tree near a road.Howell told Storyful she was cooking dinner at home when she noticed a vehicle parked outside her house, with someone looking at the bear.“I went out to see what was going on and saw the bear scratching. The car scared him and he ran, however as soon as the car left he went back to the tree and started scratching again. I luckily had my camera and recorded the whole thing.” Credit: Debra Howell via Storyful

  • Drought in Spain's northeast empties reservoirs

    VILANOVA DE SAU, Spain (AP) — The medieval church of Sant Romà disappeared from view in the 1960s, when the town of Vilanova de Sau, an hour north of Barcelona, was flooded to create a reservoir. In the past three decades, its spectral belltower has broken the surface several times, serving as a punctual reminder of Spain’s fragile water resources. But today the church’s tower, its nave and the building’s foundations are all exposed. The bare, steep ridges of the Sau reservoir show how far its l

  • No signs of spring with rounds of heavy snow on tap for Atlantic Canada

    Winter might be over, but the snow continues to pile up across Atlantic Canada, with the first in a series of storms set to arrive on Thursday

  • Alberta premier says changes coming to ensure prompt reporting of oilsands spills

    EDMONTON — Premier Danielle Smith says laggardly public notification of Imperial Oil oilsands wastewater spills has illuminated the need for Alberta to ensure future alarms are sounded quicker. Smith says her government is working with the province's oilsands regulator to develop better policies to give affected groups timely notification. “Good practice and being a good neighbour (means) more communication is better,” Smith said Tuesday at an unrelated news conference in Mundare, Alta. “That’s

  • Black buzzards are circling New York City in sightings that 'would have been unheard of' 30 years ago, ornithologists say

    Andrew Farnsworth, a researcher at Cornell University's Lab of Ornithology, told The New York Times more than 300 sightings have been recorded in a year.