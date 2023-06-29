Endangered lion treated for ear ache at London Zoo

A team of specialist vets from across the country descended on London Zoo to treat an endangered lion for an ear ache.

Bhanu, an Asiatic lion, required the procedure because he had suffered a series of painful infections in one ear which had not responded to drops.

The treatment involved putting the 13-year-old under general anaesthetic so his ears could be cleaned and a miniature camera safely fed down his ear canal.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The zoo said when he woke up afterwards he was soon "prowling around" again.

Bhanu is under a long-term medical plan because a scan revealed his repeated ear infections were likely to be due to his unusually narrow ear canal.

As a result he had to be placed under anaesthetic so his ears could be cleaned out, meaning that medication could therefore reach the source of the infections.

London Zoo vet Stefan Saverimuttu said Bhanu's comfort was a top priority for the team.

"We filled his cosy indoor den with soft straw in preparation for the procedure, and thanks to expert training from London Zoo’s zookeepers and veterinary nurses, Bhanu chose to calmly present his leg so we could administer the general anaesthetic," he said.

Bhanu, who weighs 24 stone (174kg), is a member of the European-wide breeding programme for Endangered Asiatic lions.

The zoo said its team would continue to monitor Bhanu’s ear over the coming months and another ear clean would take place next year.

Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk