End scourge of white supremacy

We the undersigned, members of a group known collectively as the London Recruits, condemn the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police. We condemn police and state brutality against black people in the US, UK and worldwide, and applaud the brave protesters who are risking their lives during a pandemic to say that black lives matter.

We offer our solidarity and support to the Black Lives Matter movement. We offer our condolences to the family of George Floyd. We condemn President Trump’s racist response to Black Lives Matter protesters in the US. We urge the British government to work with the Black Lives Matter UK movement to tackle the cancer of institutional racism in Britain, so glaringly highlighted by coronavirus.

Over half a century ago we, as young workers and students, were recruited in London by the African National Congress to carry out clandestine missions in the long struggle against South African apartheid, the epitome of white supremacy. Most of us were able to do so by the privilege of our white skins. We remain committed to being an ally to black communities in the fight against racism worldwide.

It is long past time to end the scourge of white supremacy. It is time to abolish the vicious discrimination black people suffer in our so-called democratic countries.



Katherine Salahi Oxford, Ronnie Kasrils Former South African government minister and ANC veteran (the Recruiter), John Rose London, Peter Smith Basildon, Essex, Mary Chamberlain Richmond, London, Peter Sinclair Barkway, Hertfordshire, Ramila Patel Waterford Kamhlaba, United World College of Southern Africa, Bob Newland London, Sean Hosey Sheffield, Ken Keable Editor, London Recruits – The Secret War Against Apartheid; Stoke-sub-Hamdon, Somerset, Will Gee Harrow, London, Denis Walshe London, Catherine Sinclair Dolphin London, June Stephen Oxford, Patrick Guinane London, Norman Lucas London, Tom Bell Plumstead, London, George Paizis London, Roger Allingham Gordons Bay, South Africa, Diana Ellis Hampstead, London, Graeme Whyte Scone, Perth and Kinross, Joy Leman Chenon, France, Bob Allen Widnes, Cheshire, Seán Edwards Lucan, Co Dublin, Ireland