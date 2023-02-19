End of the road for rat runs as sat-nav companies to change algorithms

A number of residential streets have closed to traffic because of the increase in rat running in London - Heathcliff O'Malley

It is the end of the road for drivers who use back streets like rat runs, as sat-nav companies have agreed to remove the routes used as shortcuts from their maps.

Sat-nav company TomTom said the industry is set to change how the algorithm works on its system, with other GPS giants such as Google and Waze falling in step, to direct drivers away from residential streets and funnel them back onto main roads.

The plan to reduce “rat running” will come as positive news to homeowners whose streets have increasingly been used as cut-throughs between main routes.

Ralf-Peter Schaefer, TomTom’s vice president, told The Sunday Times there was discussion at the European Commission to try to “protect people in neighbourhoods from noise and emissions”, and that the changes are expected to come into effect in the UK in 2025 and 2026.

The AA blamed the rise of traffic on C roads in recent years on internet delivery services, smartphones and sat navs that have traditionally encouraged drivers to take the backstreets to avoid traffic. Stephen Edwards, chief executive of Living Streets, told the newspaper that “people have become so used to traffic being funnelled down their streets by sat navs, and felt powerless to do anything about it, that changes to the algorithm are very welcome”.

The devices, which first appeared in cars in 1995 before becoming ubiquitous through the use of smartphones, are so widely used they are allowed that the DVLA changed the rules in practical driving tests to allow people to use them.

According to The Guardian, the traffic on quiet C roads in London doubled between 2008 and 2020, while polluting motor traffic in most other parts of the UK has increased on residential streets rather than on A or B roads.

And the routes have proven tricky for larger vehicles too. In Derbyshire, councillors last year wrote to the Department for Transport to request the enforcement of specialist sat navs for HGV drivers, among other measures, to ensure lorries don’t travel down unsuitable roads after the vehicles were found blocking areas, including a perilous pass on the Peak District.

Major rise in cars

Blanket 20mph zones appearing in towns and cities across Britain are also said to have made the problem of “rat runs” worse, along with a major rise in car ownership.

Between 1994 and 2019, traffic on rural roads rose by 39 per cent on A roads and 47 per cent on minor roads. Similar growth was seen on urban minor roads, which increased by 36 per cent, but just 1 per cent on urban A roads, according to the DfT.

“Roads and streets weren’t built for the volume of cars that exist today,” a Waze spokesman said in 2020.

“On average, the number of vehicles on UK roads has increased by 594,000 per year since 2012 and road networks have struggled to keep up with this increase. Waze routes its users through the public roads infrastructure, based on local driving laws and the road signs in the area.”

But the move could eventually help drivers. According to TomTom research in 2014, shortcuts are actually ‘longcuts’, adding 50 per cent more travel time to journeys.

TomTom’s traffic data showed that traffic congestion on secondary roads was worse than main roads, and commuters around the world were spending, on average, eight working days a year stuck in traffic.