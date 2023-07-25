End 'measly' savings rates and pass on profits to consumers, Jeremy Hunt urges banks

Jeremy Hunt has urged businesses to do better at passing on inflation-driven profits to consumers - PA

Jeremy Hunt has urged Britain’s biggest businesses to divert more of their profits from soaring inflation to helping customers during the cost-of-living crisis.

The Chancellor called on banks to reward consumers by improving “measly” interest rates paid on savings, while he said energy companies needed to pass on falling oil prices to consumers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The intervention comes after some of the biggest companies on the FTSE 100, such as food producer Unilever, have already revealed a big boost to profits amid rising prices.

Today, major banks including NatWest and Lloyds, which have benefited from rising central bank interest rates, will reveal their results. Energy giants BP and Shell report in the coming days.

In an article for The Times, Mr Hunt defended the right of businesses to make sizable profits. He writes: “We all do well when business does well. Profits are a vital incentive to encourage people to innovate, invest and take risks.”

However, while he said he “welcomed” the expected round of bumper corporate profits, Mr Hunt added: “I also hope to hear about what they have done - and are doing - for their customers directly.”

The Chancellor took particular aim at banks, stating he wanted to see higher interest rates passed onto consumers. “Some accounts are stuck on a measly interest rate of 2.7pc,” he said.

He added the Financial Conduct Authority would look into banks that do not do enough to pass rising rates onto consumers.

The Chancellor issued a warning to food producers and energy companies, arguing lower oil prices needed to be better reflected for consumers paying at the pump.

Regulators including the Competition and Markets Authority have been probing consumer prices. The watchdog recently cleared supermarkets of profiteering, finding their profit margins had not been inflated at the expense of consumers.

However, it said last week it would look into whether food producers were earning extra profits, even as wholesale costs fell.

Some companies have faced accusations that they are reaping excessive profits from inflation and rising energy prices, which commentators have dubbed “greedflation”.

The Chancellor said businesses needed to respect the “social contract” with customers and treat them fairly.

Last month, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak scrapped plans for a voluntary price cap on staple food goods amid a backlash from retailers and Tory colleagues.

Separately, HSBC became one of the first high street banks to cut mortgage rates, passing on a welcome slowdown in the rate of inflation on to consumers.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.