The end of a Liverpool Big Cup era, and history beckons for West Ham

According to the BBC’s occasionally staffed sport department – solidarity, sisters and brothers – Liverpool travelled to Spain this week for the completion of their annual humiliation at the hands of Real Madrid in a Boeing 737. But when Real Madrid made the opposite journey three weeks earlier, they did so in an Airbus A359. Short end is, Real generate twice the carbon footprint when tooling around Europe, so hats off to Liverpool for that at least. Hats also off to the sustainability reporters at the Beeb, whose task must feel positively Sisyphean given the significant amount of hot air and bullsh!t regularly released into the ether by its management classes.

But it wasn’t a perfect night for Liverpool, environmentally or otherwise. For a start, the 5,000 megatonnes of steam that parped out of Jürgen Klopp’s cranial apertures as he impotently witnessed his team’s abject performance can’t have helped the old climate crisis one jot. That aforementioned tepid display will have infused everyone associated with the club with a profound sadness, a sense of fin de siècle, the realisation that it’s the end of the line for one of the great Liverpool sides. At one point, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, under no pressure whatsoever, passed the ball to nobody [the Renato! – Football Daily Ed]. As it trundled through acres of empty space and out for a throw, he gesticulated an embarrassed apology to Klopp, who responded with a resigned and knowing nod. Anyone still in denial over the jig being up had their head given a good wobble, right there, right then.

With Liverpool next expected to play European football in 2037, it’s over to Manchester City and Chelsea in Big Cup, and Manchester United in Euro Vase. All three eagerly await the draw for the quarter-finals on Friday – because let’s face it, United aren’t going to let their 4-1 lead slip at Real Betis this evening – and hopefully they’ll be joined at the business end of the European season by Arsenal, favourites tonight against Sporting Lisbon, and West Ham, who go into their home Tin Pot tie against AEK Larnaca 2-0 up. Good luck to all English representatives, then – though if Football Daily was forced to pick just one for glory this season, we’d have to plump for the Hammers. No one has ever won a European trophy and been relegated in the same season, you see, so it’d be nice to witness history unfold in front of our very eyes. Come on you Irons!

Join our writers for hot Big Vase action! Scott Murray is on duty for Real Betis 2-1 Manchester United (3-5 on aggregate) at 5.45pm, with Daniel Gallan your guide for Arsenal 1-0 Sporting Lisbon (3-2 on aggregate) at 8pm – all times GMT.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I can clarify that there were discussions with Visit Saudi … [it] didn’t lead into a contract. How do you say it? It was a storm in a teacup” – Gianni Infantino plays down anger at Fifa’s hastily-squashed Women’s World Cup sponsorship deal with Saudi Arabia, which had been condemned by *checks notes* Alex Morgan, Vivianne Miedema, Emma Hayes, Football Australia, Amnesty International, and others. And this wasn’t even the worst thing he said at Fifa’s latest big buffet in Kigali.

FOOTBALL DAILY LETTERS

“Crystal Palace failed to take heed of the warning to beware the Ides of March as Brighton’s Solly March scored the only goal, in the 15th minute on 15 March” – John Myles.

“Re: Memory Lane [Wednesday’s Football Daily]: I’m not sure Sir Alf Ramsey would have liked managing England in Chile for the 1962 World Cup. It was Walter Winterbottom who had the privilege of overseeing another underachieving England side being put out of their misery by the Garrincha. But Sir Alf did get it right four years later, unlike Football Daily” – Charles Tedesco [and others].

“Did Pep Guardiola not see what happened to Liverpool after they won a game 7-0?Some people never learn” – Krishna Moorthy.

“Poor Pep. He may be a tactical genius whose coaching has won titles across Europe, but he’s also just a boy standing in front of a girl, asking Julia Roberts to love him” – Mark McFadden.

“What is the quote at the end of each Football Daily referring to? Is the idea that we work it out?” – Dean Cooper.

“When reading Michael Van Portfliet’s letter yesterday, I was amazed at just how complicated rounders had become since I was at school” – Andrew Want.

Today's winner of our prizeless letter o' the day is … Andrew Want.

Football Weekly Extra breaks down the final Big Cup last-16 action, as Napoli advance and Liverpool fail to find another big European comeback.

NEWS, BITS AND BOBS

Jürgen Klopp wants Liverpool to focus on the “massive task” of finishing in the top four after their limp Big Cup exit to Real Madrid. “Our job is to squeeze absolutely everything out of this season,” he roared.

Liverpool will be without Stefan Bajcetic for the rest of the campaign, with the promising midfielder ruled out by adductor-knack.

There was some prime grown men action in Naples as fans of Eintracht Frankfurt and Napoli wasted their day chucking stuff at each other before the Italian side completed a 5-0 Big Cup aggregate win.

Ivan Toney has been called up to Gareth Southgate’s squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine, despite … you know.

Toney scored again as Brentford won at Southampton on Wednesday. “I don’t think I have any more [superlatives] for him,” gushed Thomas Frank, before failing to run out of superlatives. “A big character, a big player for us,” Frank cooed.

More woe for Patrick Vieira as Brighton beat Crystal Palace in football’s most fearsome and authentic derby. “When you look at the character of the players, then it doesn’t look like a team that is in trouble,” he said. The league table, and unhappy Palace suits watching on, might offer a different view.

In the WSL, Beth England’s brilliant goal was enough to give managerless Tottenham a win over Leicester, ending a Spursy run of nine consecutive defeats.

Beth England takes a photo with fans at Brisbane Road. Photograph: Tottenham Hotspur FC/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to cultivate ‘special European nights’ at the Emirates with Big Cup back on the menu next season. “[The fans] have to enjoy coming to European games and the team has to give them the right reasons to be part of that,” he cheered.

And Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has joined the England men’s coaching setup after Chris Powell decided to step down.

“I sometimes wonder what it would have been like to have an Asian football role model growing up. How would that feel? How amazing would it be?” In an extract from his book, Inshallah United, Nooruddean Choudry says Muslim or Asian representation in Manchester United’s Class of 92 could have inspired a generation.

Karen Carney notes that with a more settled core group, Graham Potter is starting to craft better results at Chelsea.

Liverpool’s tame Big Cup exit at the Bernabéu had echoes of Arsène Wenger, or even Mr Roy’s listless period in charge, reckons Jonathan Liew.

Roar to a whimper: Cath Bishop is suitably unimpressed by the UK government’s Lionesses-inspired pledge on school PE.

And David Hytner praises Pep Guardiola’s tactics in this week’s Big Cup romp, while Jamie Jackson waxes lyrical about the role played by John Stones.

MEMORY LANE

This season, Grimsby Town have become only the fifth team from the fourth tier to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals. After Oxford in 1964, Colchester United were the second team to achieve the feat – and they did so by shocking Don Revie’s Leeds at Layer Road in 1971. Ray Crawford scored twice as the hosts raced into a 3-0 lead, holding on to win 3-2 as Leeds rallied late on.

The U’s lost their quarter-final 5-0 to Everton, but their famous fifth-round win remains one of the Cup’s most memorable shocks. “I’ve won the League title, played for England and scored 300-odd goals, but I get far more publicity and glory from that 90 minutes than from anything else,” Crawford told Big Paper back in 2009.

Ray Crawford celebrates his first goal of the game at a packed-out Layer Road. Photograph: Hulton Getty

