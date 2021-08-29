End-of-life choices are being limited by insurance companies

Regarding end-of-life care (Letters, 23 August), my husband, who died in hospital in Nova Scotia, Canada, last year, was asked if he would want an assisted death. It is legal here. He had a secondary and terminal cancer in his neck. The palliative care was excellent, but he had been ill for months and didn’t want a lingering, painful death. But we checked with our British life insurance company and they said they wouldn’t pay out if he chose this option. Fortunately, he died quickly and peacefully while still in full control. A blessing for him and me. So what happens if life insurance companies decide that assisted death is assisted suicide and won’t pay out?

Lynda Mallett

West Chezzetcook, Canada

