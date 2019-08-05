'End gun violence!': MLS footballer scores goal and makes plea to Congress

A footballer pleaded to end gun violence in America with his goal celebration on Sunday.

Alejandro Bedoya scored just three minutes into Philadelphia Union’s 5-1 victory over D.C. United in Washington.

After celebrating with team-mates, the New Jersey-born midfielder took control of a a broadcaster microphone at Audi Field.

He shouted into the Fox Sports microphone: “Hey Congress, do something now! End gun violence, let’s go!”





Bedoya grabbing a field mic to deliver a message on gun violence, since clippit doesn't play inline https://t.co/3vgoIPPMwg pic.twitter.com/WrwbQvp2CG — Paid man gets bored (@cjzero) August 5, 2019

His plea came at the end of weekend which saw two mass shootings in the country.

At least 29 people were killed by gun violence over that 48 hours, with a shooting inside a Texas Walmart on Saturday accounting for 20 of those deaths - the deadliest shooting of the year.

Another incident at a bar in Ohio saw nine more people killed, including the gun-man’s sister, with 27 more injured.

It led to the 251st mass shooting inside 216 calendar days in 2019.

Both Bedoya and the team’s head coach Jim Curtin spoke to the press afterwards about the importance of using their platform.

Curtin told media: “I am on Alejandro’s team the Philadelphia Union and I am on Alejandro’s team on his comments on gun control. Again, 250 shootings this year, I’m on his side. It’s outrageous.

Jim Curtin on Alejandro Bedoya: “I’m on his side.” pic.twitter.com/vU2zI1gcuP — Joe Tansey (@JTansey90) August 5, 2019

“Things need to change in this country for sure. I’ll support anyone who speaks their mind and is intelligent and informed on it, every time. That’s what Alejandro is. He’s passionate, he cares. It’s a real issue in our country that needs change.

“A lot of people will tell me now to ‘shut up’ and to ‘stick to sports’ and all the stupid lines that come up. It’s crazy. It’s crazy in our country right now and i think it needs to change as well.

The player also took to Twitter to express his frustrations after the game.

“Seeing more thoughts and prayers bullshit,” he wrote. “Words without actions are just worthless. America, it seems, is becoming a dystopian society. Do something!!! Enough!!!

“I’m not a policy maker either. I’m shouting at those hypocrites to get their s**t together. You want some plans. We can start with stricter background checks, red flag laws, making a registry for gun purchases, closing gun show loopholes and taxing ammunition. Better for you?”





Seeing more thoughts and prayers bullshit.

Words without actions are just worthless. America, it seems, is becoming a dystopian society.

Do something!!! Enough!!! — Alejandro Bedoya (@AleBedoya17) August 4, 2019

I’m not a policymaker either. I’m shouting at those hypocrites to get their shit together. You want some plans. We can start with stricter background checks, red flag laws, making a registry for gun purchases, closing gun show loopholes, and taxing ammunition. Better for you? https://t.co/pHNw6EdueX — Alejandro Bedoya (@AleBedoya17) August 4, 2019

