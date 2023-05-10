Is this the end of the Great British visitor centre?

Peak District National Park - Getty

I like the idea of national park visitor centres. I like the idea of whispering “hello” to the person behind the desk, and them whispering “hello” back. I like the idea of feigning interest in a keyring and folding a couple of free leaflets into my coat pocket.

I like the idea of a 3D plastic rendering of a hilly landscape, a looped video about the Iron Age or something, and today’s weather forecast, printed and sellotaped to a desk.

But I also liked the idea of fax machines, Encarta CD ROMs and Blockbuster Video in the dying moments before they fizzled into the history books of Defunct Ways of Doing Things. And the brick-and-mortar national park visitor centre, I am sorry to say, is receiving my nostalgic affection at this moment because it is heading for the same fate.

The Peak District National Park Authority last week revealed it is considering the potential closure of its four visitor centres in Bakewell, Castleton, Edale and the Upper Derwent Valley. It is not alone; Dartmoor last year announced it may have to do the same thing at its Princetown centre.

Indeed all ten of England’s national parks find themselves under increasing financial pressure, with DEFRA’s vital funding down 40 per cent over the past ten years. A £440,000 cash injection in March this year was welcomed, although some questioned whether it was merely plastering over the wounds rather than solving a long-term funding shortfall.

This is a worrying state of affairs. Our natural parks need to be maintained and nurtured, and that requires funding. But a shake-up of how they communicate and disseminate information might not be the worst thing in the world.

The four Peak District centres collectively welcome 400,000 people per year, around one in 30 of the park’s 13 million annual visitors. Yet the Peak District website attracts 2.5 million visits per year and its social media platforms have an audience of 150,000 people, plus a potential reach far surpassing that number. This, you can only assume, will keep growing as younger generations discover the delights of the great outdoors.

Put simply, the internet has solved the problem that the physical visitor centre was primarily designed to solve: offering help in a convenient setting. Whether it be booking accommodation, finding local events or figuring out what to see nearby, that information now exists on your device at your fingertips, whether you go for an online editorial take (like, ahem, the Telegraph Travel) or the recommendations on the national park’s website.

What about good old fashioned human interaction, you say? The closure of visitor centres needn’t spell the end of this. Indeed as part of the Peak District authority’s current assessment, they are considering ways to deploy staff and volunteers in fresh ways to engage with visitors in the park itself. In car parks, on the trails, in strategically placed marquees. There will always be a place for this sort of assistance, it just might be out and about rather than indoors. Which, considering you are here to enjoy the great outdoors, kind of makes sense.

There are other functions to visitor centres, of course. They provide interesting context to an area. But is it not more engaging to have an information board on a hilltop, with the wind in your face, saying “a battle was fought here” or “this rare bird species is nearby'', than reading the same piece of information half a mile away in a visitor centre that hasn’t been recarpeted since 1973? And those free maps and pamphlets, the lifeblood of visitor centres, can still be distributed through waterproof dispensers at convenient places.

So while the prospect of the end of the national park visitor centre might pull on your heart strings, remember they will still have a place in the world. Just like how people still sought information after the death of CD ROM (Wikipedia) and continued to write to each other after the end of fax (email), the central function of the visitor centre – to advise, give context, and to inform – will still exist. It’s just that the building itself, the Blockbuster Video of our national parks, might not.

Do you think there's still a place for the national park visitor centre? Please join the conversation in the comments below

