End Your Evening with this Tequila Nightcap

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “Sasha Petraske’s La Dominicana cocktail was the inspiration for my cocktail. I think it’s the perfect nightcap because it is boozy, while also being rich and creamy.”

When would you serve this drink? “I definitely think this is an after-dinner or end of the night kind of drink.”

What music would you pair it with? “Jazz”.

What food would you pair it with? “Either a nice dark chocolate or a nutty gelato, like pistachio or pine nut.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “My mother.”

Borrowed Time

By Alex Jump

INGREDIENTS

1.5 oz Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® Reposado Tequila (Order on Drizly)

.5 oz Espresso liqueur

.5 oz Fernet

.5 oz Macadamia nut liqueur

Glass: Coupe

Garnish: Whipped cream

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients to a mixing glass and fill with ice. Stir, and strain into a coupe. Garnish with whipped cream.

