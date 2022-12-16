End of an era at the Walkerton and Cargill libraries

WALKERTON – Tracey Knapp has seen a lot of changes in the local library over the past 36 years.

When she started, there was no internet or even computers. Library books had cards in them, and when someone borrowed the book, the due date was stamped manually on the card.

Knapp started at the Walkerton branch of the Bruce County Library as a part-time clerk, then became a temporary part-time supervisor, then a permanent full-time supervisor.

While her status at the library changed, so did the library. She explained how technology first allowed books on cassette – mostly children’s books, she said. Later on came VHS, and the library was able to lend out movies. “The library is always looking at new ways to provide material,” Knapp said. Now it’s at the point where the library has transitioned to having the catalogue available online.

Of course, that meant such things as bar codes on the items in the collection. Originally, they had to be put on manually – but that was done at the county level, not at the local branch.

Knapp explained the benefits of technology go well beyond ease in checking books in and out. “Patrons can see their own records... they can place holds on books from anywhere, as long as they have a cell phone... and they can download audio books.”

The latter proved popular during COVID, prior to curbside service, she said.

People can even borrow online movies with their library card.

Many people utilize the public computers at the library. Even people who have home computers might use the library to get printing done or send faxes. And there’s free Wi-Fi.

Often, though, people come to the library to spend a bit of time while they’re waiting for their car to be repaired, or to visit with friends.

The Walkerton branch is located in the centre of town, convenient for popping in to visit for a few minutes or an afternoon. It’s an elegant building – an old Carnegie library that’s been made fully accessible through an addition with elevator. There are meeting rooms and work spaces.

Knapp said she’ll miss those visits. “Besides my co-workers, I enjoy working with the public the most,” she said. “That’s why we’re here – to provide information, suggestions for a good book to read.” She enjoys it when the children come in for Storytime, as do some adult patrons who like to listen in for a few minutes.

Knapp said the days when noisy children in a library would get “the look” are long gone. They enjoy coming in for the monthly scavenger hunt, and learn where things are located in the library. “Libraries are not the stuffy old places of our childhood,” she said.

Knapp’s last official day at the library is Dec. 16.

Pauline Kerr, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Walkerton Herald Times