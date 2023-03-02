End of Day Message

  • Alibaba and Ant venture to launch RISC-V chips for payments

    Alibaba Group Holding's chip unit T-Head and Alipay, the payment service under Alibaba's financial affiliate Ant Group, will release computing chips for secure payments based on the RISC-V instruction set architecture, the two entities said. The development comes as Chinese companies continue to invest heavily in chips, in the wake of U.S. export restrictions targeting China's semiconductor sector.

  • Apple blocks update to email app with ChatGPT tech - WSJ

    An update to the email app, BlueMail, which uses a customized version of OpenAI's GPT-3 language model, was blocked last week, Ben Volach, co-founder of BlueMail developer Blix Inc, told the Journal. Volach in a Twitter post said Apple was unfairly targeting BlueMail and that the app has content filtering.

  • Could the West ban TikTok for good?

    When Lucy Hitchcock’s fledgling business finally started gaining momentum, she decided to post a celebratory video on TikTok.

  • Russian internet speeds drop on hardware shortage, research finds

    Russian mobile internet speeds dropped in regions outside Moscow in February, research from news and analysis firm Telecom Daily showed on Wednesday, as the departure of foreign equipment makers limited operators' access to hardware. The country's largest telecoms operators, including MTS and Megafon disputed the research, saying they had noted increased speeds in February, both in Moscow and beyond. Senior telecoms executives and other industry sources told Reuters late last year that the departure of telecoms gear makers Nokia and Ericsson may cripple the country's mobile networks over the long term and lead to a deterioration in communication for Russians.

  • Here's how to easily send clear videos, pictures between iPhone, Android

    Avoid blurry, low-resolution with these alternative solutions for sending videos between iPhones and Androids.

  • Solana, Other Altcoins and Crypto Trends To Watch in 2023

    The crypto market has been battered since 2022, and it has been a rollercoaster for several assets. Implosions, fears of contagion and ensuing confusion have put an enormous strain on several of...

  • iPhone users will soon be able to send iMessages through their PCs

    A small number of Windows Insiders are getting a preview of Microsoft's Phone Link for iOS, which supports sending and receiving iMessages on PCs.

  • What is conflux? The crypto linked to China's blockchain ambitions

    Conflux has emerged as one of the best performing crypto assets of 2023 riding on a wave of new-found enthusiasm for crypto within China.

  • TikTok ban should make companies review social media, device policies, experts say

    TORONTO — The federal government's move to ban TikTok on its phones should make companies think twice about their data policies and consider blocking the app on its own devices, academics say. Data privacy and technology professors say Ottawa's ban of the app, along with an investigation into the company launched last week by a group of Canadian privacy commissioners, should be enough to push companies into thinking critically about social media. TikTok, a video-based social media platform where

  • 2 new Google ad network policy updates

    Violations of these policies will be met with a warning 7 days before account suspension. The post 2 new Google ad network policy updates appeared first on Search Engine Land.

  • Elon Musk predicts Tesla's humanoid 'Optimus' robots will eventually outnumber humans

    Musk said he didn't think there was "anyone even close to Tesla on solving real-world AI" during the carmaker's first-ever Investor Day.

  • China hits out at US over TikTok ban on federal devices

    Beijing accuses Washington of attempting to use state power to suppress foreign companies.

  • Will Joe Biden ban TikTok?

    Bill advanced by Republicans is first tangible effort by new US Congress to punish China

  • TikTok Isn't the Only China-Backed App the White House Is Worried About

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is working with lawmakers to find ways to prevent data gathered by various Chinese social-media apps threatening national security, President Joe Biden’s commerce chief said.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Tycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters Equation“What we’re worried

  • Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador ban TikTok on government-issued devices

    HALIFAX — Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador have banned TikTok on government-issued mobile devices, joining a growing list of jurisdictions that have imposed restrictions on the Chinese-owned social media network. The video-sharing platform has come under increased scrutiny in Canada and elsewhere because the Chinese government has a stake in its owner, ByteDance, and Chinese laws allow the state to demand access to user data. Quebec on Tuesday imposed a TikTok ban on government devices,

  • Gen Z is more enthusiastic about iPhones than Android phones because of their cameras, screen layouts, and apps

    One Gen Zer told Insider she was "100% Apple for life" thanks to the iPhone's layout, cameras, and synchronization with her MacBook and Apple Watch.