End of China’s economic boom gives U.S. an opening to gain clout in Latin America | Opinion

A major new development could put a halt to China’s growing economic influence in Latin America and gradually increase America’s clout in the region: the end of China’s economic boom.

For the past two decades, China has been South America’s biggest trading partner and a major investor in all of Latin America. But that may change if Beijing’s economy doesn’t recover from its COVID-19 recession anytime in the near future, as growing numbers of economists are predicting.

Contrary to previous expectations that China’s expected 5% economic growth rate this year was a temporary blip, and that the country would soon resume its 10% annual rates of the early 2000s, there are increasingly gloomy forecasts about China’s economic future.

I was particularly struck by an Aug. 2 essay in the influential Foreign Affairs magazine, titled “The end of China’s Economic Miracle.”

Economist Adam S. Posen, president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, says in the essay that China is likely to face a long-term decline, among other things, because domestic consumption and private-sector investments are falling rapidly and show no sign of recovering.

In addition, a long-term demographic crisis caused by declining birth rates suggests China will not bounce back from its COVID-19 recession anytime soon.

At the end of 2022, most economists expected that China’s economy would bounce back with a vengeance after the government suddenly decided to lift its stringent “zero COVID” policy of economic lockdowns, which had brought the economy to a halt. Instead, what we are seeing today is a case of “economic long COVID,” Posner says.

“Like a patient suffering from that chronic condition, China’s body economic has not regained its vitality and remains sluggish even now that the acute phase — three years of exceedingly strict and costly zero-COVID lockdown measures — has ended,” Posner writes “The condition is systemic.”

The key underlying reason why China’s economy is not likely to return to its pre-COVID growth rates is that the Chinese people have lost their trust in their government. President Xi Jinping’s concentration of powers and increased state intervention in the economy is driving average Chinese and small businesses to hold on to their cash, instead of spending or investing.

“What remains today is widespread fear not seen since the days of Mao — fear of losing one’s property or livelihood, whether temporarily or forever, without warning and without appeal,” Posner writes. “Once an autocratic regime has lost the confidence of the average household and business, it is difficult to win back,” he adds.

For much of Latin America, a long-term economic downtown in China may mark the end of an era of nearly two decades of record commodity exports and big loans from the Asian giant.

Trade between China and Latin America grew 26-fold between 2000 and 2020. Today, China accounts for 34% of Chile’s total trade, 28% of Brazil and Peru’s trade, 18% of Colombia’s, 14% of Argentina’s and 10% of Mexico’s, according to the U.S. Council on Foreign Relations.

China has also given massive loans to Venezuela, Bolivia, Cuba and Brazil, although such funds have begun to dry up in recent years. In 2022, China’s Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of China gave new loans worth $813 million to Latin America, a far cry from the combined $35.1 billion they lent to the region in 2010, a Boston University study says.

None of this will probably lead to a sudden collapse of China’s economic clout in Latin America. China needs Latin America’s commodities, and will continue buying Brazil and Argentina’s soybeans, Chile and Peru’s copper, and Venezuelan oil, although probably not as much as in the past.

Ecuador has just signed a free-trade deal with China in May, and Uruguay is in the final stages of negotiating a similar agreement. President Xi has visited Latin America at least 11 times since he took office in 2013, and is not likely to forget the region anytime soon.

But the days of China’s ever-growing commodity imports and generous loans to Latin America may be over.

If the Biden administration plays it smartly, it could make a major push to increase U.S. trade with the region. It could, for instance, seek to add Ecuador, Uruguay and other pro-market countries to the North American Free Trade Agreement.

It could also spend more political capital to encourage U.S. corporations to set up near-shoring factories in the region to supply American manufacturing plants. China’s presence in Latin America will not go away, but its glory days probably will.

