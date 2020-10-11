'An encyclopedia of police incompetence': Breonna Taylor case exposes array of errors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From start to finish, the Louisville Metro Police operation that killed Breonna Taylor reads like an "encyclopedia of police incompetence,” a nationally renowned expert in criminal justice policy said.

The litany of errors shows that the March 13 police shooting of Taylor in her home was more than the result of a few bad apples, according to Samuel Walker, who reviewed The Louisville Courier Journal’s summary of investigative documents made public over the past two weeks.

It reveals "systemic failures" across LMPD, as well as “a pervasive failure of training, supervision and management," said Walker, an emeritus professor at the University of Nebraska Omaha's School of Criminology and Criminal Justice.

Walker has authored 14 books on civil liberties, policing and criminal justice policy and also has served as an expert in Chicago's civilian-led policing efforts.

A Courier Journal analysis of the investigative file of the Taylor case corroborates those findings, revealing poor planning, execution and judgment from the moment that police planned the drug raid at her apartment, through its ill-conceived execution and afterward with the failure to control the crime scene and chaperone the officers involved in her death.

The revelations from thousands of pages of testimony, police statements and investigative reports unearthed in a grand jury investigation and an internal police probe help explain why the city of Louisville paid one of the largest amounts ever in the U.S. for police misconduct — $12 million settlement to Taylor’s family, as well as agreeing to a dozen police reforms.

LMPD declined to comment for this report, citing a pending investigation.

One of three officers to fire their weapons that night Taylor died was charged with a crime — for allegedly endangering Taylor’s neighbors by firing into their next-door apartment.

No one was charged in Taylor's death.

Advocates for the officers say Taylor never would have been killed had not her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired first. Walker said he thought someone was breaking in, but police say his single shot from his legal firearm struck Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly in the thigh, severing an artery.

Mattingly and detectives Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison fired 32 rounds in response, hitting the 26-year-old unarmed Black woman six times. She died in her hallway, wearing the clothes she had hastily thrown on when she and Walker heard pounding at their door.

Though the city admitted no wrongdoing in the shooting, Mayor Greg Fischer has ordered a top to bottom assessment of LMPD, hiring security goliath Hillard Heintze as consultants to figure out how to fix the department.

The list may prove long. Records in the Taylor investigation alone show an array of police mistakes and policy violations in the case:

First, a detective included false information to obtain the warrant for the search of Taylor’s home. Judge Mary Shaw, who signed it, now says she worries he lied.

Then, the Criminal Interdiction Division, which was to execute the search, didn't tell the SWAT team, which could have assisted or consulted on strategy.

Intelligence provided in advance of the search suggested to some officers it was a "soft target" because Taylor would likely be there alone. They had no idea Walker was there, or he was armed.

The officers that battered their way in after midnight say they first announced they were police. But only one of a dozen neighbors said they heard it — and that witness initially told police the exact opposite.

Neither Mattingly nor Cosgrove appears to have properly identified their target before they fired — or took into account what was behind their target that their bullets might hit.

Hankison, who ran outside, sprayed the apartment and an adjoining one with gunfire, shooting through a window and glass door obscured by curtains — an act for which he was later fired. He is appealing.

After the shooting, two of the officers wandered through the crime scene and Hankison appears in body camera footage to have questioned other officers working the scene, at one point stepping into Taylor's apartment. Those actions were in apparent violation of LMPD policy.

Pattern of errors almost 'like dark comedy'

The Courier Journal of the USA TODAY Network reached out to policing experts, asking them to look over the newsroom's summary of investigative documents made public over the past two weeks.

Maria Haberfeld, a professor of police science at New York’s John Jay College of Criminal Justice, disputed that some of those things were errors.

For example, the former lieutenant in the Israel Police force said once officers are fired upon, they had no duty to identify their targets. And she noted that SWAT teams nationally are not dispatched to every search.

Yet, LMPD's own SWAT commander, Lt. Dale Massey, later described the failed raid as an "egregious" act to investigators.

And Ashley Heiberger, a retired police officer from Pennsylvania now working in federal oversight of law enforcement, described officers' failure to identify and verify targets as "problematic."

"We as police officers are responsible for every round that we fire," he said.

Heilberger said he hadn't reviewed the entire investigation but saw enough to identify a pattern of errors — from "relatively small lapses all the way up to potentially criminal misconduct."

