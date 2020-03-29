Encres Dubuit (EPA:ALDUB) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 87% Share Price Gain

It hasn't been the best quarter for Encres Dubuit (EPA:ALDUB) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 14% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been pleasing. Its return of 87% has certainly bested the market return! While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 37% drop, in the last year.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the five years of share price growth, Encres Dubuit moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

ENXTPA:ALDUB Past and Future Earnings March 29th 2020

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 15% in the twelve months, Encres Dubuit shareholders did even worse, losing 37%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 13% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Encres Dubuit (1 is a bit unpleasant) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on FR exchanges.

