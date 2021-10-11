Encounter starts in J-K's Bandipora

Representative Image.

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 11 (ANI): An encounter between security forces and terrorists started on Monday in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.

"#Encounter has started at Gundjahangir, #Hajin area of #Bandipora. Police & Security Forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," said a tweet from the Twitter handle of Kashmir Zone Police.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on Monday, an unidentified terrorist was neutralised by the security forces in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. A policeman also suffered injuries in the encounter with the terrorist. (ANI)