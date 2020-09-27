Encounter breaks out in J-K's Awantipora

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 27 (ANI): An encounter broke out at Samboora area of Awantipora on Sunday, said Kashmir Zone Police.

Police and security forces are on the job. Further details are awaited, police informed.

On September 24, on a specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in the Machama area of Awantipora, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Awantipora Police, 42 Rashtriya Rifles, and 180 Battalion CRPF in the said area following which one terrorist was killed. (ANI)

