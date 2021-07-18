Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Shopian

Representative Image

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 18 (ANI): An encounter broke out in the Check Sadiq Khan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, the police said.

"#Encounter has started at Check Sadiq Khan area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police informed in a tweet.

Further details of the encounter are awaited.

This comes after two local terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed in an encounter with security forces in Srinagar on Friday,who were involved in all the three incidents that took place in Srinagar in June this year, said IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

Speaking to ANI, here today, Kumar said, "This year three encounters broke out in Srinagar. We all know that three incidents took place in Srinagar. In one incident, a police inspector was killed. In another incident, a mobile shop owner was attacked and killed. And then there was a grenade attack in which three civilians were killed and one was injured."

"These two terrorists were involved in all these three incidents. We were tracking them. When this information was confirmed yesterday, the CRPF launched a cordon operation. We appealed to them to surrender but they refused after which an encounter started and both were killed," said the Kashmir IGP.

Kumar also said that a total of 78 terrorists have been neutralised in the valley so far this year.(ANI)