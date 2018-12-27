Encore, please: Seahawks' quick return to playoffs a product of John Schneider, Pete Carroll

The Seahawks are like a long-running Broadway show.

Ladies and gentlemen, I give you the producer of Seattle's highly successful show, general manager John Schneider, and his director, coach Pete Carroll. Together, the two have discovered the talent and coached it up this season to the tune of a playoff berth earned with five wins in six weeks, culminating in the exciting 38-31 victory over the Chiefs last Sunday night.

After a brief postseason hiatus, the Seahawks are returning to the playoffs for the sixth time in seven years as a wild-card team that promises to be a tough out for the rest of the NFC powers — all while playing to packed houses of adoring fans in the great Northwest.

The top stars of the show have been there throughout this long run — Russell Wilson leading the offense and Bobby Wagner, who gets top billing on defense. What's special is how Schneider and Carroll have added talented newcomers over the past several seasons and developed them into a dramatically altered but winning supporting cast.

This is no easy feat in the NFL's salary-cap era, when winning teams often are undone by bloated salaries and forced departures.

It was easier in Wilson's first three years. He played outstanding under an inexpensive rookie contract as an astute third-round pick by Schneider. The team used that space to load up on high-salaried players such as running back Marshawn Lynch and the Legion of Boom trio of Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas, along with an excellent defensive end in Michael Bennett.

When Wilson's salary surged to $22 million per year under his extension signed in 2015, it made cap management more challenging in Seattle. And it meant the departure of Lynch and many of the cornerstone defenders except for Thomas and Wagner (with Thomas likely to depart next March after his ugly training camp holdout followed by a broken leg earlier this season). All of which created pressure on Schneider, Carroll and the Seattle scouting department to come up with quality replacements.

Just like those great Broadway producers and directors, Seattle's personnel people and coaches went through the auditions (i.e. draft, free agency, trades and waiver wire), identified talented replacements and developed them into new stars. And impressively, they often have come from beyond the first round of the draft, which was also the case in their Super Bowl era (Wagner in the second round; Wilson was a third-rounder; Sherman and Chancellor in the fifth round; and undrafted starting receiver Doug Baldwin).

On offense, second-year player Chris Carson (a seventh-rounder) has assumed the Lynch role as lead power back with 1,029 rushing yards and eight TDs going into the regular season finale. He anchors a deep backfield that, along with Wilson's well-timed dashes, leads the league in rushing — as was the case in the Super Bowl years — and has worked so well to offset the offensive line's struggles in pass protection (Wilson has been sacked 45 times).

Plus Tyler Lockett, another great Seahawks offensive discovery (third round in 2015), has become a speedy game-breaking receiver (55 catches for 899 yards and nine TDs) and return specialist.

The secondary was completely rebuilt around Shaquill Griffin (2017 third round) and Tre Flowers (rookie fifth-rounder) as productive starting corners and safeties Bradley McDougald (76 tackles, three interceptions, free-agent signee in 2017) and Tedric Thompson (fourth round in 2017).

The team's top two sack leaders are recent second-round picks: defensive end Frank Clark (12 sacks) in 2017 and defensive tackle Jarran Reed (8.5 sacks) in 2016.

Greatness in a talent evaluator is proven over time as rosters turn over and the elite players must be replenished on a consistent playoff-caliber team. That's what Schneider's mentor Ron Wolf accomplished in his Hall of Fame career with teams such as the Packers, where Schneider cut his teeth under Wolf in the player personnel department.

Schneider's great work in bringing the Seahawks back to playoff status so quickly has reinforced his skill as a GM who can find great players through all avenues of player acquisition. It also shows how well he understands the type of player Carroll seeks to fit his vision and coaching philosophy.

I go way back with Carroll to when he was hired by Bud Grant as our secondary coach with the Vikings in 1985. It's hard to believe he's the NFL's oldest head coach at 67, since he still has the enthusiasm and competitiveness that I saw on the field 30-plus years ago. He was a great teacher to the young players then and it's obvious that's still the case today as he and his assistants have escalated the growth curve of the less experienced Seahawks.





Some people think this season is Carroll's best coaching job. That may be the case, considering all the roster turnover and having to overcome the Thomas contract mess. If this team makes a deep playoff run, I'll agree with that analysis. But for now I'll say it's hard to top a two-year run as a Super Bowl team.

It was recently announced by Seahawks president and CEO Jody Allen (who took over as lead owner after the death of her brother, Paul) that Carroll's contract has deservedly been extended through the 2021 season. That will give him time to further develop this new group of Seahawks into champions along with Schneider's help.

Wilson and Wagner will continue to lead the charge on the field for the revitalized Seahawks.

Wilson should have made the Pro Bowl (over Jared Goff) with a career-best passer rating at 112.7, which ranks third in the league. His 34 TD passes also rank third and are tied for his career best with the regular season finale against Arizona remaining. And Wilson is still a running threat, showing as much with key scrambles in prime-time wins over the Vikings and Chiefs over the past three weeks. His contract is up after next season, so an extension in the $30 million-plus range is surely coming soon.

Wagner, whose $11 million-per-year deal also has one more year remaining, leads the team with 126 tackles. He is a steadying influence on a young defense that has experienced so much turnover. He is one of just two Pro Bowl selections for this year's Seahawks (along with punter Michael Dickson), another slight to fuel a team that feels underappreciated.

Seattle players such as Frank Clark are well aware that many analysts wrote off this year's Seahawks after all of the personnel changes and an 0-2 start. Things look much different three months later, as Clark noted after nearly shutting out the Vikings in a 21-7 win on "Monday Night Football."

"Richard Sherman and his era is over," Clark said. "There were changes here. We were called a team that was going to have a rebuilding season, quote-unquote. We just want to continue to go out there and prove we're a force to be reckoned with."

That point has been made abundantly clear by the Seahawks as playoff time approaches.