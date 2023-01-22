The encore to HenneThingIsPossible, and why that looms large for the Chiefs

Vahe Gregorian
·5 min read

If you sighed, gasped, cursed or prayed when Patrick Mahomes suffered a ghastly-looking ankle injury late in the first quarter of the Chiefs’ AFC Divisional Round game against Jacksonville on Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, you were in good company.

The transcendent Mahomes, after all, ultimately is what has distinguished the Chiefs from about everybody else in the NFL these last five seasons. So what Chiefs fan didn’t fear the worst in the moment? Both for Mahomes’ health, Saturday and beyond, and the team’s prospects of securing its fifth straight AFC Championship Game berth.

But maybe we should have known better by now.

We don’t mean just because Mahomes stupefyingly later returned, making for a comeback that at once was wince-inducing, awesome and worrisome … including who knows how he’ll respond to that?

We mean because of the pivotal and rather incredible work of backup quarterback Chad Henne — whose play was momentous in real time and also in what it suggests, once more, about his ability to keep the Chiefs afloat when called upon.

Simply put: After not completing a pass in a game that counted since October 2021 (and attempting only two in between), Henne immediately catalyzed a 98-yard touchdown drive without which we might well be writing about the jarring end of the Chiefs’ season instead of their 27-20 victory.

“Phenomenal,” coach Andy Reid called it. “Special,” said Mahomes, noting “that was a big point in the game.”

Shades of the AFC Divisional Round game two years ago, when Henne helped the Chiefs fend off the Browns after Mahomes was knocked out of the game … and later got Henne trending on Twitter with his “#HenneThingIsPossible” post.

Two years later …

“We always say ‘Henne-thing is possible,’ ” receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said in the locker room after the game.

Including that depending on how Mahomes’ reacts to treatment and how healthy he’s able to stay next week against the winner of the Buffalo-Cincinnati game, Henne could well be called upon again.

Look, there’s no doubt that Mahomes is on another tier and that the Chiefs’ chances to win would be greatly reduced without their most irreplaceable force. Or even by a hobbled version of him.

But Henne not only was crucial to getting the Chiefs through but reinforced that it’s not hopeless if Mahomes’ health becomes an issue.

Because Henne demonstrated once again that he has complete command of the offense, the poise to run it in a chaotic situation and something else vital:

The faith and trust of teammates, who appreciate the 37-year-old’s wealth of experience, depth of preparation and leadership.

“I don’t want to look over how great of a quarterback Pat is and what he means to this team,” said tight end Travis Kelce, whose 14-catch day included four of the five completions and the TD pass Henne threw on the drive that gave the Chiefs a 17-7 lead. “But if anybody goes down it’s next man in. If I go down, it’s next man in.

“It’s just the mentality that you’ve got to have. Especially in a playoff game like this.”

In this case …

‘ “Playoff Chad,’ baby,” Kelce added with a smile. “We keep finding ways to win with him.”

So while they might have sagged with Mahomes’ status a mystery and starting at their own 2-yard-line for Henne’s first play, the dynamic was entirely different than that.

The team, Reid said, responds to Henne because of “the way he handles himself.” So much so, he added, that “they play for him.”

Put another way, they take their cues from him.

Which in this case began with, well, what might be called playfully shimmying and telling jokes to offensive lineman as they took the field, per locker room interviews with Creed Humphrey and Andrew Wylie by The Star’s Jesse Newell.

“He’s not feeling the weight of the game at all,” Wylie said.

And took some of the weight off of them by inducing some laughter in the crucible.

To say nothing of the impact of his command presence and calm demeanor as he enunciated each call and looked players in the eye in the huddle to hold their attention and project his belief in them.

Never mind that Henne said his nerves were running high.

That wasn’t what he conveyed, and his own anxieties promptly dissipated as he simply relied on his experience and preparation.

Easier said than done, perhaps, but that also makes for a mental cocoon of sorts.

“When your number’s called, you’ve just go in there and do what you did in practice and the meeting rooms and you just take it to the game,” said Henne, who entered the NFL in 2008 and has 54 career starts and later added, “It’s not like I’ve never done it before.”

Much as we might all hope he doesn’t have to do it again next week, we got a snapshot of what he could offer if need be.

With certain calls contoured to his style and ranked by coaches for his preferences and skill set, to be sure, but also within the same broad offensive scheme.

“He ran the offense,” Mahomes said, “the way the offense is supposed to be (run).”

As Mahomes spoke of contending with his injury during the game, he said, “Not all things are going to be perfect. You have to find a way to make stuff happen.”

The same could be applied to the need for Henne.

It wasn’t ideal, and it surely wouldn’t be if he’s needed next week.

But, indeed, not all things are going to be perfect. Every part of this journey is an adventure, and it seldom goes to script.

In this case the next chapter comes after the Chiefs drew again Saturday on the notion that HenneThingIsPossible.

That made for a fine reminder at the right time that this game is ultimately about finding a way even when things look bleak.

And that keeping your head when all about you might be losing theirs, as tens of thousands no doubt were when Mahomes left the game, can go a long way toward that.

Latest Stories

  • Commanders' Jennifer King to coach Senior Bowl running backs

    MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Washington Commanders assistant running backs coach Jennifer King will coach the position for the Senior Bowl. King, who became the first Black female assistant position coach in NFL history after the 2020 season, will coach the National team running backs, the Senior Bowl announced on Thursday. King will work with National running backs including Chase Brown (Illinois), Evan Hull (Northwestern), Roschon Johnson (Texas) and Camerun Peoples (Appalachian State) at the game for

  • Edwards scores 44; Wolves hand Rockets 13th straight loss

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D'Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field, including seven 3-pointers. Nathan Knight provided a spark of the bench, scoring a season-high 19 points. Houston's Alperen Sengun scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, taking advantage

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Waterloo's Caitlin Kraemer highlights team's efforts over her own to win hockey gold

    Caitlin Kraemer says once Team Canada got its fifth goal in the women's under-18 world hockey championship game, she thought to herself, "Dang, we're about to become world champions." The 16-year-old from Waterloo, Ont., certainly made a name for herself in the tournament, scoring four goals in that gold medal game as Canada beat Sweden 10-0. She scored a hat trick in a span of 6:44 in the first period — the fastest in tournament history. Her fourth goal in the third period was her tournament-le

  • Gu golden again in World Cup halfpipe, Canada's Karker, Bowman finish on podium

    CALGARY — Eileen Gu's halfpipe is ready for the Winter X Games. The 19-year-old freestyle skier won her second World Cup in Calgary with Canada's Rachael Karker taking a second silver behind Gu on Saturday night. Alex Ferreira and Birk Irving of the United States finished one-two in the men's event with Calgary's Noah Bowman taking bronze. The American-born Gu hit international stardom last year claiming Olympic halfpipe and big air gold medals, and slopestyle silver, for the host Chinese team i

  • Celtics beat Warriors 121-118 in OT in NBA Finals rematch

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points with a career-high 19 rebounds, following Al Horford’s overtime 3-pointer with one of his own on Thursday night to help the Celtics pull away from Golden State in an NBA Finals rematch and beat the Warriors 121-118. Jaylen Brown added 16 points and nine rebounds, making a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Horford had 20 points, 10 boards and three blocked shots for the Celtics, who lost to the Warriors in the

  • You Can Play defends Ivan Provorov in controversial statement

    The You Can Play Project, a social activism campaign dedicated to the eradication of homophobia in sports, defended "those who do not wish to participate" as allies in hockey on Thursday.

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Golden Knights dominate Capitals from beginning in 6-2 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Paul Cotter scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights finally off to a good start, easily beating the Washington Capitals 6-2 on Saturday night to end a three-game losing streak. Washington captain Alex Ovechkin didn't play because of a lower-body injury and is listed by the Capitals as day to day. He leads the team with 30 goals and 52 points. Even if Ovechkin had been on the ice, the Capitals might have had trouble against the Knights, who had looked anything but sharp in losi

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Canadian rugby women finish 11th while men place 14th at New Zealand Sevens

    HAMILTON, New Zealand — The Canadian women finished the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on a winning note Saturday, thumping Papua New Guinea 44-5 to place 11th. Canada, which came into the tournament in ninth place in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series standings after two events, got three tries from Bianca Farella and singles from Krissy Scurfield, Nakisa Levale, Fancy Bermudez Chavez, Renee Gonzalez and Shalaya Valenzuela against Papua New Guinea, an invitational side at the tournament. The 13th-rank

  • Canucks players in 'tough situation' with Bruce Boudreau stuck in limbo

    Bruce Boudreau was visibly emotional as Canucks fans serenaded him with "Bruce, there it is" chants on Friday.

  • Unheralded pass rusher Charles Omenihu steps up for 49ers

    When the San Francisco 49ers needed a game-changing defensive play in their playoff opener it wasn't one of their three first-team All-Pros who delivered. Instead it was under-the-radar pass rusher Charles Omenihu, who seems to have a knack for rising up on the playoff stage. Omenihu's strip sack against Geno Smith helped San Francisco take control in the second half of a 41-23 wild-card victory last week over Seattle and it was just the latest big postseason play he's provided in his short time

  • Henderson stalls but still leads by tnree strokes in LPGA season opener

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Canadian Brooke Henderson went from complete control of her game for two days to having to scratch out a good score Saturday. The result was a 3-under 69 and a three-shot lead in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Henderson, of Smiths Falls, Ont., was up for the fight and moved to 14-under 202 in the LPGA Tour season opener at Lake Nona. The Canadian will take a three-shot lead over Nelly Korda (68) and Nasa Hataoka of Japan (66) into the final round. Maja S

  • Hachimura discusses trade speculation after 30-point night

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura doesn't seem too disturbed by the idea he could be traded. “I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player, and I want to be somewhere that likes my game," the Washington Wizards forward said Saturday night. When asked if Washington is that place, he replied: “I don't know. We've got to find out.” Hachimura was certainly an asset for the Wizards on Saturday, when he equaled a career high with 30 points in a win over Orlando. That came shortly aft

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Joseph brothers get called for matching penalties in hilarious sequence

    Mathieu and Pierre-Olivier Joseph provided the blooper of the week with hilarious incidental penalties in their first NHL game against each other on Friday.

  • In Paris, Bulls and Pistons enjoy sights, culture and opera

    PARIS (AP) — Detroit guard Rodney McGruder had never experienced anything like this. He walked into the foyer of the Paris Opera House, then stopped and looked up to stare in silence at artwork dating back to the 19th century. Finally, he spoke. “This is something else,” McGruder said. “This is incredible.” Such was precisely the reaction that the Pistons wanted their players to have on this trip. The Pistons and Chicago Bulls are facing off in Paris on Thursday night, though this journey — acro

  • Purdy, Lawrence, Jones have memorable NFL playoff debuts

    A trio of NFL playoff quarterback newcomers provided some memorable playoff moments. Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence and Daniel Jones all won in their first career starts in the postseason with performances for the history books. This marked the first time since the 2017 season that three QBs won in their first playoff starts in the same postseason. Purdy started the weekend for San Francisco by throwing for 332 yards and three touchdowns and running for another score in a 41-23 victory over Seattl