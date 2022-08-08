Encore CEO Ashish Masih Reappointed to U.S.-India CEO Forum

Encore Capital Group Inc

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG), an international specialty finance company, today announced that its President and CEO, Ashish Masih, has been reappointed by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo to the U.S.-India CEO Forum.



The Forum brings together top-level business executives from both nations to discuss ways to strengthen economic and commercial ties. Masih was first named to the group in 2019, and his reappointment is effective through 2024. The U.S. section of the forum includes the CEOs of 19 companies representing a broad and diverse range of industries from across the United States. Secretary Raimondo serves as the forum’s public sector co-chair along with Piyush Goyal, Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry.

“I’m a native of India who has made the U.S. my home for more than 30 years, and I’m proud to lead a U.S.-based company with more than 2,000 of our colleagues working in India,” said Masih. “Participating in the Forum has given me a chance to share the many complementary strengths I see between our two countries and the opportunities I see for even greater partnership in the future. I’m honored to continue working with a group so committed to improving economic ties between two of the world’s most innovative and vibrant economies.”

San Diego-based Encore has had major operations in India through its subsidiaries since 2005. The team in India includes professionals working in operations, information technology, decision science, human resources, legal and other essential corporate functions. Additionally, Encore maintains an investment in the Indian market through the Encore Asset Reconstruction Company (EARC), which purchases and services business and consumer non-performing loans (NPLs) in India. Through the EARC, Encore is able to deliver its consumer-centric recovery approach to consumers within the country.

The U.S.-India relationship is important not only to Encore’s business but also to its culture. The company’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) and communications teams work to share American and Indian cultural and historic events that help employees who work together across the two countries to learn more about the traditions and life experiences of their colleagues. The organization has also received several awards that acknowledge its employee focus, including being recognized among the “100 Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI)” for the fourth straight year and certified as a “Great Place to Work.”

“Encore’s success in fostering collaboration, respect and appreciation between the U.S. and India is a microcosm of the type of work we’re doing through the Forum,” added Masih. “Our team is strengthened every day by the ideas and expertise shared across our borders, and what we’ve built can serve as a model for others seeking the mutual benefit of a true global partnership.”

Masih received an engineering degree from the Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi, a master’s degree in manufacturing systems engineering from Lehigh University and an MBA from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

About Encore Capital Group, Inc.

Encore is an international specialty finance company that provides debt recovery solutions and other related services across a broad range of financial assets. Through its subsidiaries around the globe, Encore purchases or services portfolios of receivables from major banks, credit unions and utility providers.

Headquartered in San Diego, Encore is a publicly traded NASDAQ Global Select company (ticker symbol: ECPG) and a component stock of the Russell 2000, the S&P Small Cap 600 and the Wilshire 4500.

Faryar Borhani, Senior Director, Corporate Communications

Press@EncoreCapital.com



