‘Encanto,’ ‘tick, tick…BOOM!’ Win at Guild of Music Supervisors Awards

The “Encanto” song “Dos Oruguitas” and the music supervision of “Zola,” “Sylvie’s Love,” “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar” and “tick, tick…BOOM!” have been honored at the 12th annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards, which took place in a virtual ceremony on Saturday evening.

The music supervisors of “Zola,” “Sylvie’s Love,” “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar” and “tick, tick…BOOM!” won for the best supervision of a film at four different budget levels. Songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto” won in the Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film category, the only GMA category that corresponds to an Oscar music category.

Over the six years in which the guild has been giving out that award, the winner has gone on to take the Oscar only twice, with “City of Stars” from “La La Land” and “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born.” This year, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Dos Oruguitas” is in a tough battle with Billie Eilish’s “No Time to Die” for the song Oscar; “No Time to Die” was not nominated for the GMS Award.

Another of this year’s Oscar nominees, Diane Warren, was given the Icon Award, while veteran music supervisor Mitchell Lieb received the Legacy Award.

In the television categories, winners included the music supervisors of “Lovecraft Country,” “The White Lotus,” “Sweet Life: Los Angeles” and “To All the Boys: Always and Forever.” “Val” and “HBO Music Box Series” won the awards for documentaries and docuseries.

The complete list of winners:

FILM CATEGORIES

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Over $25 Million: Steven Gizicki, “tick, tick… Boom!”

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $25 Million: Julianne Jordan, Justine von Winterfeldt, “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar”

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $10 Million: Mandi Collier, Frankie Pine, “Sylvie’s Love”

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $5 Million: Mandi Collier, Jen Malone, Nicole Weisberg, “Zola”

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film: “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto”

Songwriter: Lin-Manuel Miranda

Performer: Sebastián Yatra

Music Supervisor: Tom MacDougall

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

Best Music Supervision – Television Drama: Liza Richardson, “Lovecraft Country” – Season 1

Best Music Supervision – Television Comedy or Musical: Janet Lopez, “The White Lotus” – Season 1

Best Music Supervision – Reality Television: Sarah Bromberg, Stephanie Diaz-Matos, Eric Medina, “Sweet Life: Los Angeles” – Season 1

Best Music Supervision – Television Movie: Laura Webb, Lindsay Wolfington, “To All the Boys: Always and Forever”

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for Television: “F*** The Pain Away” from “Sex Education,” episodes 302 and 307

Songwriter: Merrill Nisker (aka Peaches)

Performers: The Moordale Singers and Oli Julian

Music Supervisor: Matt Biffa

DOCUMENTARIES

Best Music Supervision for a Documentary: Angela Asistio, “Val”

Best Music Supervision in a Docuseries: Aminé Ramer, “HBO Music Box Series”: “Mr. Saturday Night,” “Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, And Rage,” “Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss,” “DMX: Don’t Try To Understand,” “Jagged,” “Listening to Kenny G”

TRAILERS

Best Music Supervision in a Trailer: Toddrick Spalding, “King Richard”

ADVERTISING

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Synch): Jonathan Wellbelove – Apple – “iPhone 12 – Fumble”

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Original Music): Jonathan Hecht, Sarah Tembeckjian – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, The Trombone Shorty Foundation – “Rise And Shine”

VIDEO GAMES

Best Music Supervision in a Video Game: Raphaella Lima, Cybele Pettus, Ben Werdegar, “FIFA 22”