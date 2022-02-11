‘Encanto,’ ‘Lovecraft Country’ and ‘GTA Online’ Among Nominees for 2022 Music Supervisors Guild Awards

Ross A. Lincoln
·1 min read

The Guild of Music Supervisors released on Thursday the nominees for the group’s 12th annual awards ceremony, honoring music supervisors in film, television, advertising and video games.

Among the nominees for the film categories are “Being the Ricardos,” “Encanto,” “Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar,” “The Harder They Fall,” “The Tender Bar” and “Tick, Tick… Boom.” Meanwhile, some of the Television nominees include “The Crown,” “Cruel Summer,” and “Genius: Aretha.”

Nominees for music supervision in trailers include “The Matrix Resurrections” and “Spencer,” while video game nominees include “Grand Theft Auto: Online – The Contract” and “FIFA 22.”

As previously announced, Diane Warren will receive the Icon Award, wHILE Mitchell Leib will receive the Legacy Award, which honors “music supervisors who have excelled within the craft of music supervision.”

Read the complete list of nominees below:

FILM
Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Over $25 Million

Mary Ramos – Being The Ricardos
Tom MacDougall – Encanto
Michelle Silverman – The Harder They Fall
Linda Cohen – The Tender Bar
Steven Gizicki – Tick, Tick… Boom!

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $25 Million

Pierre-Marie Dru – Annette
Julianne Jordan, Justine von Winterfeldt – Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar
Becky Bentham – Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
John Houlihan – The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
Tracy McKnight – Flag Day

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $10 Million

Victoria Beard, Sean Mulligan – Blue Bayou
Katie Colley, Sean Mulligan – The Hating Game
Alexandra Eckhardt – Passing
Mandi Collier, Frankie Pine – Sylvie’s Love
Rob Lowry – The Ultimate Playlist Of Noise

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $5 Million

Andrea von Foerster – Happily
Jen Malone – Malcolm & Marie
Matthew Hearon-Smith – Red Rocket
Henrik Hawor, Silje Katralen, Goran Obad, Emilie Sørensen – The Worst Person In The World
Mandi Collier, Jen Malone, Nicole Weisberg – Zola

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film

“Guns Go Bang” from The Harder They Fall
Songwriters: Jeymes Samuel, Scott Mescudi, Shawn Carter
Performers: Kid Cudi, Jay-Z
Music Supervisor: Michelle Silverman

“My Father’s Daughter” from Flag Day
Songwriters: Glen Hansard, Eddie Vedder
Performers: Eddie Vedder, Glen Hansard, Olivia Vedder
Music Supervisor: Tracy McKnight

“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto
Songwriter: Lin-Manuel Miranda
Performer: Sebastián Yatra
Music Supervisor: Tom MacDougall

“Fire In The Sky” from Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
Songwriters: Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, Son Tzu, Rogét Chahayed, Wesley Singerman, Taylor Dexter, Alissia Benveniste
Performer: Anderson .Paak
Music Supervisor: Dave Jordan

“Be Alive” from King Richard
Songwriters: Beyoncé, Dixson
Performer: Beyoncé
Music Supervisor: Susan Jacobs

TELEVISION

Best Music Supervision – Television Drama

Sarah Bridge – The Crown – Season 4
Kevin Edelman – Cruel Summer – Season 1
Jen Ross – Genius: Aretha – Season 3
Liza Richardson – Lovecraft Country – Season 1
Iain Cooke – It’s A Sin – Season 1

Best Music Supervision – Television Comedy or Musical

Jason Alexander, Justin T. Feldman – Dave – Season 2
Matt Biffa – Sex Education – Season 3
Janet Lopez – The White Lotus – Season 1
Jen Ross – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist – Season 2
Jonathan McHugh – Blindspotting – Season 1

Best Music Supervision – Reality Television

Peter Davis – The Challenge: All Stars – Season 1
Sarah Bromberg, Stephanie Diaz-Matos, Eric Medina – Sweet Life: Los Angeles – Season 1
Jason Markey – Fboy Island – Season 1
Jon Ernst – Siesta Key – Season 4

Best Music Supervision – Television Movie

Nicki Richards – American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules
Laura Webb, Lindsay Wolfington – To All The Boys: Always And Forever
Mikki Itzigsohn, Willa Yudell – The Voyeurs

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for Television

Title: “Look At Us”
Songwriters: Mike Aaberg, Joseph Epperson, Lauren Evans, Mounir Ghantous, Tony Ghantous, Goapele K.
Mohlbane, Faraji Wright
Performers: Goapele (feat. Rexx Life Raj)
Program: Homeroom
Music Supervisor: Julie Glaze Houlihan

Title: “F*** The Pain Away”
Songwriter: Merrill Nisker (aka Peaches)
Performers: The Moordale Singers and Oli Julian
Program: Sex Education
Episodes 302 and 307
Music Supervisor: Matt Biffa

Title: “Beginning Middle End”
Songwriters: Leah Nobel, Quinn Redmond
Performer: Leah Nobel
Program: To All The Boys: Always And Forever
Music Supervisors: Laura Webb, Lindsay Wolfington

Title: “Change”
Songwriters: Ronald Colson, Jeff Gitelman, David Harris, Maxx Moore, Gabriella Wilson
Performer: H.E.R.
Program: We The People
Episode 101 – “Active Citizenship”
Music Supervisor: Jen Ross

Title: “Anyone”
Songwriters: Badriia Ines Bourelly, Dayyon Alexander Drinkard, Demi Lovato, Eyelar Mirzazadeh, Jay Mooncie, Samuel Elliot Roman
Performers: Cast of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (Skylar Astin)
Program: Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Episode 209 – “Zoey’s Extraordinary Mystery”
Music Supervisor: Jen Ross

DOCUMENTARIES

Best Music Supervision for a Documentary

Jonathan Hecht – Dear Rider
Tracy McKnight – Rebel Hearts
Maureen Crowe, Janet Billig Rich – Sisters On Track
Gary Welch – The Sparks Brothers
Angela Asistio – Val

Best Music Supervision in a Docuseries

Ian Broucek, Kevin Writer – Amend: The Fight For America
Aminé Ramer – HBO Music Box Series: “Mr. Saturday Night,” “Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, And Rage,” “Juice
WRLD: Into the Abyss,” “DMX: Don’t Try To Understand,” “Jagged,” “Listening to Kenny G”
James Cartwright – The Lady And The Dale
Jon Ernst – Last Chance U: Basketball
Iain Cooke – 1971: The Year Music Changed Everything

TRAILERS

Best Music Supervision in a Trailer

Will Quiney – CODA
Toddrick Spalding – King Richard
Holly Williamson – The Matrix Resurrections
Natalie Wali – Spencer
Gregory Sweeney – Scenes From A Marriage

ADVERTISING

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Synch)

Jonathan Wellbelove – Apple – “iPhone 12 – Fumble”
Sunny Kapoor, Mike Ladman – Meta – “Skate Nation Ghana”
Jonathan Hecht, Mike Ladman, Brandy Ricker, Sarah Tembeckjian – Reform Alliance – “Technically Illegal”
Jeremy Daw, JT Griffith – Nike – “Together Again”
Josh Marcy, Liz Pfriem – Apple – “Privacy On iPhone – Tracked”

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Original Music)

Neil Cleary, Kristen Hosack – Lexus – “Lexus Sparks Campaign”
Jennie Armon, Matt Nelson – YouTube Originals – “Life In A Day 2020: Strangers On The Road”
Kurt Steinke – Venus – “Venus – The Pube Song”
Jonathan Hecht, Sarah Tembeckjian – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, The Trombone Shorty
Foundation – “Rise And Shine”
Josh Marcy, Nicole Palko – Apple – “Start Up | A Song Made From 45 Years Of Apple Sounds”

VIDEO GAMES

Best Music Supervision in a Video Game

Venus Bentley, Steve Schnur – Battlefield 2042
Simon Landry, Greig Newby, Eduardo Vaisman – Far Cry 6
Raphaella Lima, Cybele Pettus, Ben Werdegar – FIFA 22
Tony Mesones, Ivan Pavlovich, David Scott – Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract
Glenn Herweijer, Ben Sumner – Life Is Strange: True Colors

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Inside the Olympic bubble, looking for China - or 'China'

    BEIJING (AP) — Explore Guangzhou's old city. Wander a historic neighborhood in Shanghai. Visit with the giant pandas out west in Sichuan province. All these experiences are available to those attending the Beijing Olympics. By videolink — without ever leaving the press center. Welcome to China. But not really. The Olympics are usually a once-in-a-generation opportunity for the host country to showcase its culture. This year, however, athletes, coaches and others traveling to the Winter Games in

  • Mikael Backlund, Jacob Markstrom lead Flames in 6-0 win over Knights

    CALGARY — Mikael Backlund had a goal and three assists to pace the offence and Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-0 victory on Wednesday night over the Vegas Golden Knights. Andrew Mangiapane - with his team-leading 21st and 22nd goals, Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm also scored for Calgary (24-13-6), which has won six of their last seven. Vegas (28-17-3) follows up a 4-0 win in Edmonton on Tuesday by being shut out themselves for the third time on the season and

  • US beats out China to win mixed aerials Olympic debut

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — A trio of Americans won gold in the Olympics’ first mixed team aerials event Thursday, giving the United States its first medals in the freestyle skiing discipline in a dozen years. Ashley Caldwell, Christopher Lillis and Justin Schoenefeld all earned their first Winter Games medals. Lillis’ back double full-full-double full was given the highest score of any trick in the finals, and the U.S. gold was assured when Schoenefeld followed with a clean back double full-full-

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

    BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • Giannis scores 44, leads Bucks' 131-116 win over Lakers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 44 points on 17-for-20 shooting, and Bobby Portis had 23 points with five 3-pointers in the Milwaukee Bucks' 131-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Khris Middleton scored all of his 21 points in the first half, and Antetokounmpo added 14 rebounds and eight assists while making his first 11 shots as the defending NBA champions won their fourth straight overall and swept back-to-back games against LA's two teams. Milwaukee jump

  • Norway's Ruud wins Olympic gold year after father's death

    BEIJING (AP) — Birk Ruud landed at the bottom of Big Air Shougang and unfurled a Norwegian flag, floating the colorful Nordic cross in the breeze behind him. A camera came close, and he pulled down his sleeve to reveal a gold bracelet — a gift from his father. “Papa,” he said, tapping his heart. “You're with me.” The 21-year-old Norwegian spun away with a gold medal in the Olympics’ first men’s freestyle skiing big air event Wednesday, re-emerging as a leader in the extreme sport after losing hi

  • Dining options closed in hotel complex at Beijing Olympics due to COVID concerns

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — The dining options at a Beijing Olympics hotel have been halved due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19. Two cafés, three restaurants, and a convenience store within the Prince Hotel by Secret Garden compound were closed suddenly on Thursday. A sign hanging in the window of one of the cafés read "Suspend Business" in English and Mandarin. Staff at the hotel's reception desk and a member of the hotel's disinfection team confirmed that the closures were to prevent the pos

  • Medal hopefuls come up short for Canada at the Beijing Olympics

    BEIJING — Two of Canada's medal hopefuls at the Beijing Olympics finished off the podium Sunday, with one coming agonizingly close and another nowhere near. Quebec City snowboarder Laurie Blouin gave it all she had in the women's slopestyle event but couldn't crack the top three of a highly competitive field. Calgary speedskater Ted-Jan Bloemen looked like he was going to press for a medal in the 5,000 metres, but instead faded fast over the second half of his race and finished well back in 10th

  • Saints' Alvin Kamara arrested on battery charge in Las Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested on a battery charge Sunday in Las Vegas after being accused of injuring someone at a nightclub on the eve of the Pro Bowl. After playing and making four catches for 23 yards for the NFC in the Pro Bowl, Kamara was taken into custody and booked at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Las Vegas police say they were dispatched to a hospital Saturday where a person had

  • Families 'couldn't be happier' after Canadian ski jumpers take bronze at Olympics

    Rod Strate cried tears of joy in the early hours of Monday morning as he watched his daughter make history at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Abigail Strate, 20, Alexandria Loutitt, 18, Matthew Soukup, 24, and Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes, 30, captured the bronze medal in the first-ever mixed team ski jumping competition at an Olympic Games. The team also won Canada's first medal ever in the sport, nearly 100 years after its debut. “There's not a lot of tears left in me or the rest of my family,” Rod Stra

  • Giants hire Black assistant GM a week after Flores' suit

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have hired a Black assistant general manager less than a week after fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the team, two other franchises and the NFL for alleged racist hiring practices. The Giants announced Monday that Brandon Brown will work with new general manager Joe Schoen, leading the player personnel department and helping other parts of the football operation. “Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator

  • Nash says Nets not trading Harden before trade deadline

    DENVER (AP) — James Harden is staying put with the Brooklyn Nets. Coach Steve Nash gave a direct answer when asked before the team's game at Denver on Sunday if the team was definitely not trading the former MVP before Thursday's deadline. “Yes, that’s correct,” Nash said. “I’ve talked to James, he wants to be here. He wants to be here long term as well, so I don’t think anything’s changed other than noise from the outside. "James wants to be here, we’re building with James and we think we have

  • Five To Know: Dubois crashes into final and medals

    BEIJING — SILVER CRASHES INTO FINAL Speedskater Steven Dubois battled his way to a photo-finish silver medal in a packed, 10-man field in the men's 1,500-metre short-track event. The 24-year-old from Terrebonne, Que. had crashed in his semifinal, but was advanced to the A final when 2018 silver medalist Sjinkie Kneght of the Netherlands was penalized. "My strategy was to go to the front (and) slow down a little bit because I didn't want to pull the whole race. Then one of the skaters did an outs

  • Canadian speed skater Ted-Jan Bloemen fades to 10th in men's 5,000m

    Canadian speed skater Ted-Jan Bloemen faded fast in the men's 5,000 metres en route to a 10th-place finish on Sunday at the Beijing Olympics. Bloemen, 35, was the reigning silver medallist in the distance and held the world record until December. But he couldn't recapture that magic at the National Speed Skating Oval, also known as the Ice Ribbon, in Beijing. "I started out really well and I don't know what happened. I am really confused. I don't understand it," Bloemen told CBC Sports' Anastasi

  • Germany back at no-NHL Olympics aiming for another long run

    BEIJING (AP) — Dominik Kahun does not want to think too much about the 2018 Olympics, even though it marked the pinnacle of German hockey. The pinnacle so far. Four years after an improbable run to the Olympic final that ended with a silver medal, Germany is back at another Winter Games without NHL players looking to duplicate that effort. Usually the underdogs but now buoyed by the experience in Pyeongchang, the Germans expect to rely on the same recipe of familiarity and structure in this tour

  • Loss to Australia has Canada's Homan, Morris in must-win scenario at Beijing 2022

    Canada is facing a must-win game against Italy Monday morning (Sunday at 8 p.m. ET) in their final round-robin mixed doubles curling match in order to secure a spot in the semifinals at the Beijing Games, after a stunning extra-end loss to Australia. The Canadians will be in tough against the Italians, who sit atop the 10-team field with a perfect 8-0 record. Canada's loss to Australia Sunday dropped them to 5-3, tied with Great Britain and Norway. If Canada loses, Sweden (5-4) would grab the fo

  • Giovinco signs with Italy's Sampdoria, Toronto FC makes deal with Red Bulls

    TORONTO — Italy's Sampdoria confirmed Wednesday that it has signed former Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco to a short-term contract through June. In a somewhat related move, Toronto acquired US$575,000 in general allocation money and the 14th position in Major League Soccer’s allocation order from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for the No. 2 allocation position and an international roster slot. The allocation process regulates the return of former MLS players, among others, to the leagu

  • Crashes derail Canada's women's moguls hopes at Beijing Olympics

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Two dramatic crashes within a half-hour of each other derailed Canada's hopes in the women's moguls final at the Beijing Olympics and possibly signalled the end of a freestyle skiing dynasty. Former Olympic champion Justine Dufour-Lapointe fell hard in the first final on Sunday, losing one of her ski poles and running out of time as she gathered herself before completing her routine down the hill. Olympic rookie Sofiane Gagnon fell in the second final at almost the exact sam

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res