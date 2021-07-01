Encampment residents say permanent housing, not brute force, is solution to homelessness

The real solution to homelessness in Toronto is permanent housing, residents of an encampment downtown told reporters on Wednesday. (Yanjun Li/CBC - image credit)

Residents of a downtown Toronto encampment say the real solution to homelessness is for the city to find them permanent housing, instead of using brute force to push them out of municipal parks.

The residents, who live in tents in Moss Park near Shuter and Jarvis streets, said on Wednesday that shelter hotels are not housing. They said living outside is not easy, but encampments are safer than the temporary indoor spaces that the city has offered.

The residents, who held a news conference but did not give reporters their last names, also said they need harm reduction and overdose prevention support. And they said they want the city to remember that they are human beings.

"You have no place for us," a resident named Sasha said. She added that the city offered her a place but it had holes, was infested with rodents and was not "suitable" for living.

"I came back here with a tent because I feel more safer than I do there," she said, adding the city needs to consider the needs of homeless people.

"Most of these people have mental health and addiction issues. You need to work with them. You need to figure out what kind of housing is going to be the best situation for them. It's just like, 'Hey, let's shove them here, they're okay, bye.' No, it's not. We're not okay. You can't just say 'bye' to us."

Wednesday's new conference was held more than a week after the city cleared an encampment at Trinity Bellwoods Park.

On Tuesday, June 22, scores of Toronto police officers, city workers and private security guards descended on the west end park, clashing with encampment supporters. Officers and guards constructed a fence around people encamped at the park, slowly forcing them out over the course of the day.

Cassie, another Moss Park resident, said encampments can be difficult places for single women but moving people around is not a solution.

"I have been moved around so much — I'm tired of it. Nobody is removing me from here," she said.

"I chose to come here because this is where I feel safest. They're trying to make me move from here. Where do you want me to go? To the bush, where I could be raped, killed, god only knows? There's nobody out there to help," she said.

"No matter what happens, I'll stick to this until the end."

Derrick, known as the "mayor of Moss Park," said he thinks supporters of encampments should march to the home of Mayor John Tory and demand housing.

"The government doesn't consider homeless people as humans," he said.

Former residents of the Trinity Bellwoods encampment, who also spoke at the news conference, said encampments are their own communities where residents can heal from trauma they have suffered. They added that the show of force used to clear their encampment last week was brutal and heartbreaking.

Babie, a former resident of the Trinity Bellwoods encampment, said unhoused people need to stick together because of the violence that the city has used to dismantle encampments. He said the city mounted a huge effort to "sweep everybody under the rug" and make Toronto look clean.

"All the money that was spent on security guards and police officers, none of that was put towards people that actually need it. All of that was put towards taking people's homes away," he said.

"People just don't have what they need to survive."

Brian, also a former resident at Trinity Bellwoods, said police officers and private security guards are not a solution to homelessness.

"They are no way, shape or form a f--king housing solution," he said. "Every cent that goes to them could be spent on housing."

Brian warned the Moss Park encampment residents that the city will likely use "horrible, horrible" force again to clear their tents.

"It's brutal, it's ugly, it's coming."

Toronto lacks 'permanent housing options,' advocates say

In a statement released on social media, the Encampment Support Network (ESN), said the city's use of police and security on June 22 shows the "violent lengths" that the city will go to make homelessness invisible in Toronto.

According to the volunteer network, which supports people living in encampments, 11 people were arrested that day and several others assaulted. ESN said the belongings of residents were destroyed.

"There remains insufficient safe, dignified and permanent housing options for all need housing in the City of Toronto," the statement reads.

"Despite City claims that encampments must be cleared because they are 'unsafe,' Tuesday's violence makes clear that City officials do not care if houseless people live or die, as long as they do so out of sight of homeowners, tourists and developers," the statement continues.

"The City's commitment to clearing encampments isn't about safety and care for residents. It is, and has always been, about invisibilizing poverty."

City says it's continuing to help homeless people

On Wednesday, the city said in a news release that it continues to help homeless people through COVID-19 vaccinations, an increased focus on infection prevention and control measures in shelters, a COVID-19 rapid testing program for new shelter residents and referrals to indoor accommodation and access to a housing worker.

The city said it has referred 63 people staying in encampments, including 38 this past week, to safe inside space since June 15. It estimates there are 51 people staying in Lamport Stadium, Moss Park, Alexandra Park and Cherry Beach Park. Encampments at those locations received notices of trespass from the city on June 12.

The city considers encampments to be unsafe and unlawful, saying there have been fires, and they lack access to water and sanitation. Under Toronto's parks bylaw and street use bylaw, people are not allowed to erect structures on city property.