Enbridge to settle on new Mainline tolling plan by summer: Monaco

·3 min read

CALGARY — Enbridge Inc. expects to settle on a new tolling plan for its Mainline pipeline system this summer, the Calgary-based company said Friday.

The pipeline giant said it is consulting with industry about two potential options after its proposal to fill Canada's largest oil pipeline network through long-term contracts was rejected by the Canada Energy Regulator in November.

One scenario being advanced is an incentive rate-making agreement that may be similar to the Competitive Toll Settlement (CTS) agreement that expired on June 30, 2021, Enbridge chief executive Al Monaco said on a conference call with analysts Friday.

The other option is a cost-of-service application. Enbridge will be ready to submit an application for one of the two proposals for regulatory approval in the latter half of the year, the company said.

"The goal is to land on which option works best for our shippers and make sense for us," Monaco said. "As we've seen, shipper consensus is tough to achieve."

Enbridge's Mainline is Canada's largest oil pipeline system, moving over three million barrels per day of petroleum products to market. The pipeline provides about 70 per cent of the total oil pipeline transportation capacity out of Western Canada.

The pipeline's demand has exceeded capacity over the past few years, so Enbridge had applied to enter into long-term contracts for 90 per cent of the Mainline system's capacity.

Enbridge had argued firm contracts would give customers more predictable access to the pipeline, but some Canadian oil producers argued the proposed change would worsen the existing capacity constraints and could lead to lower oil prices.

In rejecting the proposal in November, the Canada Energy Regulator concluded Enbridge's proposal would dramatically change access to the pipeline. It said certain companies would benefit from long-term stability, but others would lose access to the pipeline.

Monaco told analysts Enbridge is "equally comfortable" with either an incentive agreement or a cost-of-service agreement. Right now, the company is collecting tolls consistent with what was in place under the CTS agreement when it expired in June, and will continue doing so until a replacement commercial framework is selected and implemented.

Enbridge Inc. reported its fourth-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago.

The company says its profit attributable to common shareholders totalled $1.84 billion or 91 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31. The result compared with a profit of $1.78 billion or 88 cents per share in the same quarter a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Enbridge says it earned 68 cents per share for the quarter compared with an adjusted profit of 56 cents per share in the final three months of 2020.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 76 cents per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Enbridge says it's going ahead with a US$400-million plan to modernize compressor equipment in Texas that will increase safety and reliability of the system and reduce associated greenhouse gas emissions.

It will also spend US$100 million to expand its Texas Eastern system to provide additional capacity to meet U.S. northeast demand for natural gas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ENB)

Amanda Stephenson, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Aurora Cannabis reports $75.1M Q2 loss as revenues fall by 10 per cent

    The chief executive of Aurora Cannabis Inc. trumpeted international medical pot markets as his company's key to future growth as it reported a $75.1-million loss in its most recent quarter. The Edmonton-based pot company is already dabbling in Israel, Australia and Europe, but believes the U.S. and many other regions have revenue-generating potential, if the wave of pot legalization continues around the globe. “We expect a domino-like effect as acceptance grows,” said Miguel Martin, on a Thursda

  • Cineplex reports $21.8M fourth-quarter loss, revenue up as people head to theatres

    TORONTO — Cineplex Inc. reported a loss of $21.8 million in the fourth quarter as it was helped by October and November movie releases, but faced closures and capacity restrictions at most of its locations in late December. The company says the loss amounted to 34 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a loss of $230.4 million or $3.64 per diluted share in the last three months of 2020. Revenue totalled $300 million compared with $52.5 million a year earlier as theat

  • Enbridge (ENB) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Enbridge (ENB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -11.48% and 2.07%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Stocks in play: Enbridge Inc.

    Has filed its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, with the United States Securities and ...

  • Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

    TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,531.72, down 72.47 points.) Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Up 99 cents, or 3.7 per cent, to $27.89 on 39.2 million shares. Bombardier Inc. Class B (TSX:BBD.B). Down four cents, or 2.2 per cent, to $1.76 on 12.4 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 11 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $54.55 on 9.6 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up

  • Honda suspends one production line for day shift at plant in Alliston, Ont.

    TORONTO — Honda Canada says it's temporarily suspending manufacturing on one production line during the day shift at its plant in Alliston, Ont., today due to border delays. A trucker blockade at the Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit and Windsor, Ont., has disrupted trade back and forth across the border since Monday. The automotive sector, which relies on the quick and easy movement of goods between plants in Canada and the United States, has been hit especially hard. Honda says its automotive

  • Enbridge Files 2021 Year End Disclosure Documents

    Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) has filed its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Enbridge has also filed its audited Consolidated Financial Statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021, with Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

  • Manulife, Sun Life say they are raising premiums to offset cost inflation

    TORONTO (Reuters) -Manulife Financial Corp and Sun Life Financial, Canada's two biggest life insurers, are increasing premiums to offset higher costs this year from inflation that has risen to a three-decade high, executives said on Thursday. A 50-basis-point increase in fixed income yields would also translate into a C$1.85 billion ($1.5 billion) rise in embedded value, Manulife Chief Executive Roy Gori told analysts on a post-earnings call. Manulife on Wednesday posted core fourth-quarter earnings of 84 Canadian cents per share, up 13.5% from a year earlier and beating analysts' expectations.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks steady after hot inflation print

    Stocks were mixed Friday, steadying after Thursday's losses as jitters over a swift tightening of financial conditions increasing on the heels of a multi-decade high print on inflation.

  • 3 Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy in This Month

    These three growth stocks offer insane value and dividends that all come out in the next few weeks. That makes them all-stars on today's market. The post 3 Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy in This Month appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Denmark officials see no reason to give more COVID vaccines

    COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Health authorities in Denmark said Friday that they were considering “winding down” the country's coronavirus vaccination program in the spring and see no reason now to administer a booster dose to children or a fourth shot to anymore residents at risk of severe COVID-19. The Danish Health Authority said in a statement outlining its reasoning that the third infection wave in the European nation was waning “due to the large population immunity." "The very high vaccine c

  • Auto factories in Canada shutting down due to lack of parts from bridge blockade

    Automakers in Canada and the U.S. are scaling back production on both sides of the border as ongoing blockades at border crossings are making it impossible for them to find enough parts and components. Shipping delays are rippling through the economy amid ongoing protests against COVID-19 measures that have idled Canada-bound traffic on the Ambassador Bridge linking Windsor, Ont., and Detroit. Ford Canada is running its plants in Oakville, Ont., and Windsor at reduced capacity, while facilities

  • 3 upsides to high inflation

    Almost nobody would choose big prices hikes over smaller one, yet there are some beneficiaries of high inflation.

  • This Canadian Telecom Stock Is a Top Value Pick Right Now

    Here's why BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) is a top telecom stock I think is worth buying and holding for the long term right now. The post This Canadian Telecom Stock Is a Top Value Pick Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • From Zendaya to Schwarzenegger, celebs pack Super Bowl ads

    Who is your favorite celebrity? Chances are, they’re in a Super Bowl ad this year. While Super Bowl ads usually feature a bevy of big names, this year, advertisers have gone even further. “The vast majority of ads are including big starpower, from athletes to actors to chefs,” said Kimberly Whitler, marketing professor at the University of Virginia. So this year you can see “Euphoria" star Zendaya in an ad for Squarespace, Idris Elba of “Luther” in an ad for Booking.com, and even Gwyneth Paltrow

  • RioCan's 2021 Results Reflect Quality of Portfolio and Tenants

    Net income of $598.4 million and FFO per unit 1 of $1.60Distribution increase of 6.25% to $1.02 per unit annually effective February 2022 TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan" or the "Trust”) announced today its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 (the "Fourth Quarter"). "In 2021, RioCan delivered strong results demonstrating once again the quality of our portfolio, the resilience of our tenants and the talent

  • Nuttiest homes recently sold in Canada

    Canadian home prices are going through the roof and some sold prices seem downright nutty. We’ve been getting monthly updates from the ground floor from Realosophy Realty’s John Pasalis and Oakwyn Realty’s Steve Saretsky, who help make sense of it all, with advice for anyone buying or selling a home. Also See: The latest real estate news for housing prices, mortgage rates, markets, luxury properties and more at Yahoo Finance Canada. They weighed in on what they think of some of the properties recently sold for huge gains, and where Greater Toronto area and Metro Vancouver housing markets seem to be headed in the coming year.&nbsp; If you have questions, email them to jessybains@yahoofinance.com and John or Steve will answer them on the next episode. Jessy Bains is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jessysbains.

  • Germany's drugs czar wants higher age limits for alcohol

    BERLIN (AP) — The German government's drugs czar has proposed raising the legal age when people can buy beer and wine from 16 to 18, and cracking down on alcohol and tobacco advertising. Burkhard Blienert told the Welt daily in an interview published Friday that he believes there are “many medical reasons” to increase the purchase age even for lower-strength alcoholic beverages. He was also quoted as saying that the rule allowing teens as young as 14 to drink beer, wine or champagne in the prese

  • Canadian restaurant chain Boston Pizza continues to deal with COVID-19 challenges

    VANCOUVER — Boston Pizza International Inc. reported fourth-quarter profit fell to $12.6 million compared with $19.6 million a year ago as the company continues to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on the restaurant industry. The pizza restaurant chain says its profit amounted to 59 cents per unit for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a profit of 91 cents per unit a year earlier. Total revenue for the quarter amounted to $9.8 million, up from $7.8 million in the fourth quarte

  • Suncor (SU) Stock Turns Sour Since Posting Q4 Earnings Miss

    Suncor Energy (SU) reported fourth-quarter cash flow from operating activities of C$2.6 billion in the fourth quarter, surging from the prior-year's C$814 million.