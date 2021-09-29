Enbridge completes Line 3 oil pipeline replacement project, starts linefill

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc said on Wednesday it is starting to fill its expanded Line 3 pipeline with oil, marking the completion of a long-delayed replacement project that will increase the capacity of crude deliveries from Canada to U.S. refineries.

The Canadian pipeline operator said the in-service date of the pipeline is Oct. 1.

Line 3, built in the 1960s, carries oil from Edmonton, Alberta, to Superior, Wisconsin, and was transporting less than it was designed for because of age and corrosion. The replacement project will allow Enbridge to roughly double its capacity to 760,000 barrels per day.

Earlier this month, the company told shippers it will offer 620,000 barrels per day of crude capacity in October, and expects Line 3 will reach full capacity during the fourth quarter.

