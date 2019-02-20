eNASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Series Power Rankings: Las Vegas Racing for real teams and with six figures in prizes on the line, the eNASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Series heads to the virtual Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the second race of the season Tuesday, Feb. 26 (9 p.m. ET, eNASCAR.com). Here's a look at where we rank the top iRacing competitors. 12. Jimmy Mullis […]

Racing for real teams and with six figures in prizes on the line, the eNASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Series heads to the virtual Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the second race of the season Tuesday, Feb. 26 (9 p.m. ET, eNASCAR.com). Here’s a look at where we rank the top iRacing competitors.

12. Jimmy Mullis

Change: NR

Comment: Mullis came just one position — well, more like one foot — short of his second-career victory Tuesday at Daytona. He’ll have momentum on his side.

11. Nickolas Shelton

Change: +1

Comment: Despite a disappointing season opener, Shelton heads to a track where he finished third last year. Shelton hasn’t scored a top five since his win at Charlotte last May, but there’s no better place to turn around his luck than Vegas.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

10. Logan Clampitt

Change: -3

Comment: After missing Daytona, Clampitt looks to get his season on track in Las Vegas, despite starting the year in the hole.

9. Christian Challiner

Change: —

Comment: Christian Challiner finished fifth at Daytona after starting 30th, so he clearly knows a thing or two about passing cars.

8. Nick Ottinger

Change: —

Comment: Ignoring when he’s run into issues, Nick Ottinger’s last four Las Vegas finishes have been 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th. A 13th-place wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world after a solid showing at Daytona.

7. Zack Novak

Change: NR

Comment: The Daytona winner heads to the desert, where he’s showed speed in the past, including scoring the pole position last year.

6. Matt Bussa

Change: —

Comment: The 2017 Las Vegas pole-sitter had an average showing at Daytona — but that consistency is what led to success in the 2018 postseason.

5. Bobby Zalenski

Change: —

Comment: Has anybody ever noticed the guy named Bobby is driving the No. 18 Interstate Batteries car for Joe Gibbs Racing?

Story continues

4. Michael Conti

Change: -1

Comment: Las Vegas isn’t one of Conti’s best tracks, with a 20.14 average finish in seven starts.

3. Keegan Leahy

Change: +1

Comment: Keegan Leahy led 45 laps in his first Las Vegas outing last year until his untimely departure. Coming off a podium at Daytona, we expect Leahy will contend again in his sophomore season.

2. Ray Alfalla

Change: -1

Comment: Despite four top fives at Las Vegas, a win has eluded Four-Time in the desert.

1. Ryan Luza

Change: +1

Comment: Luza managed to avoid trouble at Daytona and score his career best finish — sixth — and now heads to a track where he’s undefeated. We see no reason Luza can’t go 3-for-3 in Vegas.