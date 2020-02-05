eNASCAR iRacing competition refreshed by Coca-Cola beginning in 2020

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 5, 2020) — NASCAR and iRacing announced today the longest-running eNASCAR iRacing esports series will return for its 11th season on Feb. 11 with a new entitlement sponsor, increased prize pool to more than $300,000 and the return of live telecasts on NBCSN.

NASCAR Premier Partner Coca-Cola will refresh the officially sanctioned esports racing series in a multi-year entitlement partnership. The eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series enhances Coca-Cola’s deep-rooted history in NASCAR and new position as a NASCAR Cup Series Premier Partner.

“The audience surge and growth our eNASCAR platforms experienced in 2019 was the result of the most talented gamers delivering some of the best weeknight racing,” said Tim Clark, senior vice president and chief digital officer, NASCAR. “The momentum heading into this eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series season will continue with unprecedented collaboration across the industry and help usher in the next generation of race fans.”

After a successful television debut in 2019, the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series will return to NBCSN this season for six races during the series’ Playoffs. The series debuted on NBCSN last summer with a pair of All-Star exhibition races and was followed by the first-ever eNASCAR championship telecast on NBCSN’s NASCAR America that saw Zack Novak earn his first eNASCAR title by holding off Keegan Leahy in a thrilling battle at the virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series competition and race broadcasts showcase some of the toughest racers and creates new entry points for motorsports fans,” said Tony Gardner, president, iRacing.com Motorsport Simulations. “With an increased prize pool to more than $300,000, the 2020 season is shaping up to be an epic contest between the best iRacers in the world.”

The prize pool for the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series tripled to more than $300,000, making it one of the richest payouts in esports racing competition. The 2020 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series Champion will be awarded the highest payout in series history — $100,000. New for 2020, the 40 drivers and 20 teams competing in the series will earn cash prizes throughout the season.

“eNASCAR presents a unique opportunity for Coca-Cola to engage with consumers through some of the best esports competition that exists today,” said Chris Bigda, Director Sports Marketing and Activation — Motorsports, The Coca-Cola Company. “Through our new position as a NASCAR Premier Partner we’re exploring innovative ways to activate across the sport. This series allows us to connect with race fans, identify new talent and ultimately, celebrate champions with refreshing ice-cold Coca-Cola.”

NASCAR and professional esports teams will return for 2020 competition, including new teams established by NASCAR Cup Series drivers William Byron, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson. The eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series free agency selection took place over the offseason with preparations underway for the season kickoff at the virtual Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 11 at 9 p.m. ET on Facebook, Twitch, YouTube and eNASCAR.com.

More details on the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series, including the full season schedule and team rosters are slated to be released next week on eNASCAR.com and iRacing.com. For more information on iRacing and special membership offers, visit iRacing.com.