Enara Health and Mankato Clinic Partner to Establish Best-in-Class Digital Weight Loss Program in Minnesota

New Minnesota-Based Partnership Adds Comprehensive Obesity Management Platform to Clinic's Multi-Specialty Healthcare Offerings

SAN FRANCISCO, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enara Health, a technology-powered personalized weight loss program focused on sustainable results, announced that it is expanding its program to Mankato Clinic in Minnesota. Through this partnership, patients across Mankato's multi-specialty clinic will gain access to Enara's unique approach to obesity management, which combines physician exams, lifestyle evaluations, diet consultations and medication through a unique digital health platform.

"Obesity is a complex and multi-faceted disease that is inextricably linked to many other common diseases, from heart disease to diabetes to osteoarthritis and more," said Dr. Rami Bailony, Co-Founder and CEO of Enara Health. "By incorporating Enara's comprehensive, physician-driven obesity management program into their system, Mankato Clinic is creating a truly best-in-class weight loss program that will benefit from the support of their numerous specialists."

Mankato Clinic offers primary care services, as well as specialties including cardiology, diabetes care, obstetrics and gynecology, physical therapy, psychiatry, neurology, pain management and many others.

"At Mankato Clinic, we're focused on helping our patients thrive and lead the healthiest lives possible," said Dr. Andrew Lundquist, Mankato Clinic chief medical officer. "Obesity has a significant impact on so many other diseases, and by addressing obesity in a sustainable way, we can greatly improve our patients' overall health and well-being. Enara's program is a perfect fit for our practice in that it's physician-driven and clinically proven to deliver results on par with that of bariatric surgery."

The partnership between Enara and Mankato Clinic will create Minnesota's first digital center of excellence for cardiometabolic and obesity care. Through the partnership, Mankato Clinic emerges as the leader in primary and specialty care for patients struggling with obesity in the state of Minnesota.

About Enara Health

Enara Health is building a data-driven platform and network to scale obesity treatment. Based in San Mateo, Calif., and operating since March 2015, Enara Health offers unique hybrid digital and in-person weight loss programs based on precision medicine. By combining mobile technology with healthcare visits and providing patients with personalized physician-driven medical weight loss programs, Enara Health routinely helps patients lose—and keep off—more than 15% of their baseline weight, which is far greater than the results seen with other e-health and m-health interventions. Learn more at www.enarahealth.com.

About Mankato Clinic

In 1916, Mankato Clinic was founded in Mankato by five area physicians who believed that a comprehensive, multi-specialty group practice offered the best means of providing quality healthcare to the residents of southern Minnesota. Mankato Clinic has grown to over 180 physicians and practitioners and employs over 800 people and is one of the only physician-owned and -led medical facilities in the state of Minnesota.

Press Contact Information: Peter Hsieh - peter.hsieh@enarahealth.com - 650-319-8654

