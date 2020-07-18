Enable looks in good shape to win King George for record third time

Photograph: Mark Cranham/PA

A different version of Enable will be on display in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes next Saturday, connections have promised. The mare, who suffered a rare defeat on her reappearance in the Eclipse a fortnight ago, is said to have benefited enormously for the run and will be a lot closer to her peak for Ascot’s midsummer championship.

“The race has brought her on a lot,” said Thady Gosden, whose father, John, trains Enable. Gosden Jr was representing the yard at Newbury, where he made it to the winner’s enclosure after the promising young Guru prevailed on the nod in a novice race stacked with exciting youngsters. “Everything’s gone to plan so far,” he said. “That’s put her back to where we wanted her to be and at the moment things are going smoothly. Her attitude’s very good at home and physically she’s improved a lot. So we’ll see.”

Enable is trying to become the first horse to win the King George three times, having prevailed by a neck over Crystal Ocean last year. Bookmakers went cold on her chance after she failed to reel in Ghaiyyath at Sandown but then came news that the winner will skip Ascot in favour of a trip to York next month. With Magical and Japan seeming to be the pick of the opposition, Enable is a strong favourite at 11-10.

This was one of the lower-key Saturdays in racing’s calendar, but dreams of top-class success are being nursed by the owners and trainers of at least three other winners here. Richard Hannon was uncharacteristically forthright about his hopes for Fly Miss Helen after the juvenile made a winning debut, having been backed from 14-1 the night before to an SP of 11-4.

“Moyglare, something like that,” was Hannon’s reply when asked what route he might take with the filly. The Moyglare is a Group One in Ireland in September which the trainer’s father won in 2012 with Sky Lantern, a subsequent 1,000 Guineas winner.

“We might have to supplement her,” Hannon continued, “but she’s a very good filly. She wants seven furlongs, badly. She’s just very classy and elegant. A sweet filly to have about. Moves lovely.”

Hannon and his father own a share in Fly Miss Helen and that was clearly enough of an investment for the trainer, who denied it was his money that had shortened the price. “My money stops trains,” he added.

Their co-owner is Robert Tyrrell, who despite being in the business for a long time has never had a serious Classic aspirant. He is still remembered by some in this area for a 2003 incident when he drove a JCB digger into the side of his own pub after staff said it was too late to serve him on New Year’s Day.

Method, another winning juvenile here, has the Prix Morny among his immediate targets, with the Middle Park and the Dewhurst also getting a mention after he shot clear in the Rose Bowl Stakes. “I think he’ll get a mile and it would be nice to go for the Guineas next year,” said his trainer, Martyn Meade.

The Tin Man, now eight years old, would have been a popular winner of the Hackwood but he could not quite get to Tabdeed, who continued a fine summer for Owen Burrows. Tabdeed may seek his moment of Group One glory at Haydock in September’s Sprint Cup, though Burrows suggested he would not want the ground as wet as it can sometimes be for that fixture.