EMX, GoGold at 52-Week Highs on News

EMX Royalty Corporation (V.EMX) hit a new 52-week high of $4.13 on Wednesday. EMX Royalty provided an update on its expanding portfolio of gold assets in Fennoscandia. EMX has maintained an aggressive approach to gold exploration in Sweden, Norway, and Finland, and now has 17 precious metal-focused projects comprising nearly 200,000 hectares in the region. EMX prioritized gold exploration in Fennoscandia over the past several years, and helped establish a private Canadian company, Gold Line Resources Ltd.

GoGold Resources Inc. (T.GGD) hit a new 52-week high of $1.53 on Wednesday. GoGold announce its Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for their Los Ricos South Project located in Jalisco State, Mexico. In addition, the Company has updated the Mineral Reserve at the Parral Tailings operation, and the Mineral Resource Estimate at its Esmerelda Tailings Project located near Parral.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (V.GPV) hit a new 52-week high of $1.17 on Wednesday. GreenPower announced an order for 100 EV Stars from Green Commuter. Green Commuter is the nation's largest all-electric van pool fleet operator and has previously taken delivery of 48 EV Stars pursuant to their initial order for 100 units, with the balance of that order expected to be delivered in calendar 2020. Deliveries against this additional purchase order for 100 units are expected to occur throughout calendar 2021.

Galway Metals Inc. (V.GWM) hit a new 52-week high of $1.37 on Wednesday. Galway Metals reported that hole CL20-65 contains abundant Visible Gold (VG) in a new massive quartz vein that is 14.4 metres (m) in core length, located 320 metres NE of a previously-reported new vein intersection of 11.4 g/t Au over 2.0m, including 43.5 g/t Au over 0.5m in hole CL20-58. The intersection in hole 58 had been discovered 75 metres north of the George Murphy Zone (GMZ) at the Clarence Stream Gold Project in SW New Brunswick.

Arbor Metals Corp. (V.ABR) hit a new 52-week high of $1.45 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Africa Energy Corp. (V.AFE) hit a new 52-week high of 38.5 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Antler Gold Inc. (V.ANTL) hit a new 52-week high of 46 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc. (C.ASTI) hit a new 52-week high of 30 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (T.ATD.B) hit a new 52-week high of $47.00 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Burcon Nutrascience Corporation (T.BU) hit a new 52-week high of $2.26 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Candelaria Mining Corp. (V.CAND) hit a new 52-week high of 43.5 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (T.CF) hit a new 52-week high of $7.69 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Canadian National Railway Company (T.CNR) hit a new 52-week high of $131.61 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (C.CURA) hit a new 52-week high of $11.09 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Cruzsur Energy Corp. (V.CZR) hit a new 52-week high of 59 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (V.DAU) hit a new 52-week high of 29 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Dundee Corporation (T.DC.A) hit a new 52-week high of $1.41 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (T.DNG) hit a new 52-week high of $2.46 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Cartier Resources Inc. (V.ECR) hit a new 52-week high of 31.5 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Falco Resources Ltd. (V.FPC) hit a new 52-week high of 49 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available.

FirstService Corporation (T.FSV) hit a new 52-week high of $157.35 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (T.GMX) hit a new 52-week high of 58 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stapled Units (T.GRT.UN) hit a new 52-week high of $76.82 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (T.GSC) hit a new 52-week high of $156.67 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (T.GSC) hit a new 52-week high of $5.71 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Green Thumb Industries Inc (C.GTII) hit a new 52-week high of $18.17 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (T.GUY) hit a new 52-week high of $1.80 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Intermap Technologies Corporation (T.IMP) hit a new 52-week high of $1.19 on Wednesday. No news stories available.



