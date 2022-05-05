EMSAR Acquires Edge Biomedical, LLC

EMSAR is excited to acquire Edge Biomedical, an asset management, compliance, and biomedical services company, to complement their best-in-class maintenance and repair services for medical, retail, and security equipment services.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMSAR is pleased to announce the acquisition of Edge Biomedical, LLC. Edge Biomedical is an asset management, compliance and biomedical services company that provides reliability, efficiency and savings for healthcare organizations. EMSAR is a leading independent service organization (ISO) that provides best-in-class maintenance and repair services nationwide for medical, retail and security equipment.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Edge Biomedical to EMSAR. The Edge team has earned the reputation as an industry-leading asset management, compliance and biomedical services provider to the non-acute healthcare space," said EMSAR CEO, Luc Vallieres. "This acquisition complements EMSAR's national footprint and expertise in the healthcare and EMS space."

The acquisition will continue the service mission for both organizations. "EMSAR's deep healthcare OEM relationships and field service teams, along with Edge's on-the-ground acumen and eBioTrack™ asset management software, will allow the combined organization to better serve clients and their customers," said Edge Biomedical President, Matt Spencer.

"The mission of both companies provides comprehensive service to our clients, allowing them to carry out their healthcare missions. The partnership is an exciting opportunity to combine the experience, expertise and geographic presence of these two companies to better serve our clients and their patients," said Edge Biomedical Vice President of Market Expansion, Mark Hermes.

The acquisition will further strengthen EMSAR's service business by augmenting its industry-leading capabilities in equipment management, service and repair. Current EMSAR and Edge Biomedical customers should expect the seamless continuation of industry-leading services, with additional capabilities and service offerings to follow.

"We are excited about driving our ability to serve healthcare providers in the field and the growth story at EMSAR through both organic and M&A opportunities over the coming years. The Edge acquisition is a great step in achieving those goals," said Gauge Capital Partner, David Friedman.

About EMSAR

At our core, EMSAR is a family-oriented company that cares about our employees and our valued clients. No matter how large we get, community, relationships, and unparalleled professionalism will be our top priority. At EMSAR, we passionately strive for perfection in customized service solutions. We specialize in equipment installation, maintenance and repair across a wide range of industries. EMSAR brings years of equipment experience and knowledge to the service of our clients and OEM partners. It is the mission of EMSAR and all our Field Technicians to be best in class for all services provided. We worry about your equipment and take care of it, so your company can focus on your core mission.

About Edge Biomedical

Edge's factory-trained, employee technicians perform required annual safety inspections, preventative maintenance, calibrations and repairs onsite to ensure equipment performance and maximize its useful life. The unique combination of a highly trained field service team and customized software solution allows Edge Biomedical to integrate and solve a wide range of asset management, compliance and biomedical service needs for our customers. Edge's proprietary eBioTrack software brings these services, needs and requirements into one easy-to-access platform. Edge Biomedical was awarded as 2021's #1 Customer Rated Biomedical and Clinical Engineering solution by Black Book Research.

