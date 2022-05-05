EMSAR Acquires Edge Biomedical, LLC

Edge Biomedical
·3 min read

EMSAR is excited to acquire Edge Biomedical, an asset management, compliance, and biomedical services company, to complement their best-in-class maintenance and repair services for medical, retail, and security equipment services.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMSAR is pleased to announce the acquisition of Edge Biomedical, LLC. Edge Biomedical is an asset management, compliance and biomedical services company that provides reliability, efficiency and savings for healthcare organizations. EMSAR is a leading independent service organization (ISO) that provides best-in-class maintenance and repair services nationwide for medical, retail and security equipment.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Edge Biomedical to EMSAR. The Edge team has earned the reputation as an industry-leading asset management, compliance and biomedical services provider to the non-acute healthcare space," said EMSAR CEO, Luc Vallieres. "This acquisition complements EMSAR's national footprint and expertise in the healthcare and EMS space."

The acquisition will continue the service mission for both organizations. "EMSAR's deep healthcare OEM relationships and field service teams, along with Edge's on-the-ground acumen and eBioTrack™ asset management software, will allow the combined organization to better serve clients and their customers," said Edge Biomedical President, Matt Spencer.

"The mission of both companies provides comprehensive service to our clients, allowing them to carry out their healthcare missions. The partnership is an exciting opportunity to combine the experience, expertise and geographic presence of these two companies to better serve our clients and their patients," said Edge Biomedical Vice President of Market Expansion, Mark Hermes.

The acquisition will further strengthen EMSAR's service business by augmenting its industry-leading capabilities in equipment management, service and repair. Current EMSAR and Edge Biomedical customers should expect the seamless continuation of industry-leading services, with additional capabilities and service offerings to follow.

"We are excited about driving our ability to serve healthcare providers in the field and the growth story at EMSAR through both organic and M&A opportunities over the coming years. The Edge acquisition is a great step in achieving those goals," said Gauge Capital Partner, David Friedman.

About EMSAR

At our core, EMSAR is a family-oriented company that cares about our employees and our valued clients. No matter how large we get, community, relationships, and unparalleled professionalism will be our top priority. At EMSAR, we passionately strive for perfection in customized service solutions. We specialize in equipment installation, maintenance and repair across a wide range of industries. EMSAR brings years of equipment experience and knowledge to the service of our clients and OEM partners. It is the mission of EMSAR and all our Field Technicians to be best in class for all services provided. We worry about your equipment and take care of it, so your company can focus on your core mission.

About Edge Biomedical

Edge's factory-trained, employee technicians perform required annual safety inspections, preventative maintenance, calibrations and repairs onsite to ensure equipment performance and maximize its useful life. The unique combination of a highly trained field service team and customized software solution allows Edge Biomedical to integrate and solve a wide range of asset management, compliance and biomedical service needs for our customers. Edge's proprietary eBioTrack software brings these services, needs and requirements into one easy-to-access platform. Edge Biomedical was awarded as 2021's #1 Customer Rated Biomedical and Clinical Engineering solution by Black Book Research.

Mark Hermes
(888) 841-5155
mark.hermes@edgebiomed.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays fan's viral act of kindness leaves young Yankees fan in tears

    What a touching moment at the Rogers Centre on Tuesday night.

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Nick Nurse on Lakers rumours, title aspirations

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse addresses the rumour of the LA Lakers aiming to poach him from the Toronto Raptors and how important winning another title is to him. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 1 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports

  • Ducks begin life after Getzlaf with 4-year playoff drought

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Getzlaf's retirement from the Anaheim Ducks signals the start of a new era, both for the star center and for the organization he's leaving behind. While Getzlaf works on his golf game and increases his family time, the Ducks hope next year is when they'll finally be contenders again. “I feel like we're making the progress, even if it's not always coming through in the results,” Getzlaf said. “There's better days ahead for this franchise, and I'm going to be happy to s

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Carolina's Raanta out of Game 2 after Pastrnak's hit to head

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina goalie Antti Raanta left the Hurricanes' playoff game against the Boston Bruins in the first period Wednesday night after David Pastrnak struck him in the head with a gloved hand. Raanta was playing the puck when Pastrnak skated in and hit Raanta in the helmet with his right glove as he went by. Raanta went down with blood coming from near his nose or mouth after the play in Game 2. Raanta was helped off and replaced by rookie Pyotr Kochetkov at the 7:47 mark. He ha

  • 2-time defending champ Lightning pull even with Maple Leafs

    TORONTO (AP) — Victor Hedman had a goal and three assists for his first four-point playoff game and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on Wednesday night in Game 2 to even the first-round series. Nikita Kucherov added a goal and two assists and Brayden Point, Corey Perry and Brandon Hagel also scored for two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves in a bounce-back performance after the Lightning dropped the opener 5-0. Mitch Marner ha

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse a 'game-time decision' for Game 1 vs. Kings

    EDMONTON — Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft says defenceman Darnell Nurse will be a "game-time decision" when Edmonton begins its playoff run against the L.A. Kings on Monday. Nurse, 27, has been sidelined since April 12 with a lower-body injury. He took part in a full practice on Saturday and took morning skate ahead of Monday's game. Asked whether he expected to suit up for the first playoff contest of the year, Nurse simply said "We'll see." The defenceman has 39 points (nine goals, 26 assists

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Toronto FC hurting on defence ahead of MLS rematch with FC Cincinnati

    Four days after paying for some sloppy defending in a 2-1 loss to visiting FC Cincinnati, Toronto FC will be short on the backline when the two teams meet again Wednesday in Ohio. Mexican centre back Carlos Salcedo, along with forward Ifunanyachi Achara, is in health and safety protocols. Fellow defender Chris Mavinga, a French-born Congolese international, is dealing with a leg injury that forced him out of Saturday's game at BMO Field in the 29th minute. "Like many people around the world, we'

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • Montreal Alouettes select versatile Richards first overall in CFL draft

    TORONTO — Linebacker Tyrell Richards was the first player taken in the CFL draft Tuesday night. The Montreal Alouettes selected the former Syracuse Orange star with the first overall selection. Montreal secured the No. 1 pick earlier Tuesday in a trade with Edmonton. The Elks received the rights to Canadian offensive lineman Carter O'Donnell — a native of Red Deer, Alta., currently with the NFL's Indianapolis Colts — and the fourth overall selection. Earlier on Tuesday, Montreal secured the nint

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas