Will The Empress get a season 2? Here's all the info

We can't get enough of period romance dramas right now, from Bridgerton to upcoming Lady Chatterley's Lover, and there's a brand new show filling the Lady Whistledown-shaped hole in our hearts. Yep, we're talking about The Empress, Netflix's latest romance series set in the world of Austrian royalty.

Season one dropped on Netflix last week to a huge fan response, and viewers are already looking ahead to a season two. To recap, S1 focused on rebellious Elisabeth who finds herself unexpectedly falling for Emperor Franz and entering the intense world of the Viennese court.

Will there be The Empress season two? Here's everything we know so far...

Has The Empress season 2 been confirmed?

Unfortunately The Empress season two hasn't been confirmed just yet. However, there's still time for an update to be announced! The Empress only just dropped last week (29 September), so it's early days for any S2 developments.

The The Empress *did* jump straight into the No.2 spot in Netflix's UK Top 10 so, giving the show's popularity, there's a chance that the streaming platform would want to continue the series' success with a second instalment. Fingers crossed!

Who might star in The Empress season 2?

We'll have to wait for S2 confirmation before getting full cast list - but we'd of course expect our season one leads to return. So, that's Devrim Lingnau as Elisabeth von Wittelsbach and Phillip Froissant as Emperor Franz Joseph.

Elsewhere, there's Melika Foroutan as Sophia, Elisa Schlott as Helene, Johannes Nussbaum as Archduke Maximilian. Plus, we'd hope to see some new cast members joining the show too!

What might happen in The Empress season 2?

There were some big developments towards the end of season one, with Elisabeth planning to head home to Bavaria after a tense conversation with Franz and Archduchess Sophia. However, just before she's about to leave, she finds out she's pregnant.

We then see Elisabeth's exist blocked by a protesting crowd, with Elisabeth addressing the people and telling them she's expecting a child. That leaves tonnes of questions for a potential season two: Will Elisabeth and Franz reconcile, and will she stay in Vienna? Here's hoping we'll find out.

Is there a release date for The Empress season 2?

Sadly not just yet. but we'll be on the lookout for a season two announcement. If S2 is confirmed, we'd expect to see it dropping in late 2023 at the earliest. So, for now, we'll be keeping our period drama watchlist fully stocked up.

