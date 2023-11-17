Empowering Girls: Join Girls Talk for Health and Connection

Swan Hills FCSS, in collaboration with the Family Resource Network, is excited to introduce an innovative initiative tailored for girls in grades 6 – 9 – Girls Talk. Scheduled for November 24, from 11:30 AM to 3:30 PM, this special day is crafted to empower young minds with the principles of lifelong health awareness, equip them with the tools for making informed and healthy life choices, and nurture a culture of embracing self-care practices.

The event unfolds as a unique blend of engaging activities, fostering an environment where girls can connect with one another in a judgment-free zone. It goes beyond a traditional workshop, aiming to create lasting bonds and memories. Participants will not only gain valuable insights into health and well-being but will also have the opportunity to share experiences, fostering a sense of community.

A thoughtfully provided light lunch ensures that the girls can fuel their minds and bodies during this empowering day. The overarching goal of Girls Talk is to contribute to the development of self-esteem and resilience in its participants, providing them with a supportive platform to explore their potential.

Given the nature of the event, space is limited, so please register early. Please call Swan Hills FCSS at (780) 333-4119 for more information about this program or to reserve your spot.

Dean LaBerge, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grizzly Gazette