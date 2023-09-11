'Empowered' Kourtney Kardashian Shares Intimate Pregnancy Pics One Week After Emergency Surgery

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram with a saucy photo set following emergency fetal surgery last week. On Sunday, September 10, the reality star and wellness mogul—who is pregnant with her fourth child—shared a series of portraits in which she can be seen cradling her baby bump. Kardashian is currently expecting a boy with husband and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

“Pregnancy is so empowering,” the Poosh founder captioned the post, in which she's clad in a black patent leather trench coat and matching pants. Underneath her sheer lace top, which is pulled up to give the camera a better view of her bump, Kardashian wore a black bra and finished the look with a set of black lace gloves.

Kourtney Kardashian loves showing off her baby bump on social media. But the post felt particularly significant given that, only a week ago, Kardashian was hospitalized for an “urgent” surgery to save her unborn baby's life. On September 6, she resurfaced on Instagram to share an update following the successful procedure.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” she wrote alongside a black-and-white picture of her and Barker holding hands at the hospital. “I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.”

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery,” she continued. “I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing. 🙏🏼🤍.”

Barker rushed home from his European tour to be present for the “life-threatening emergency surgery” and later thanked fans on Twitter for their support despite the interruption.

