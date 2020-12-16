'Empowered by knowledge': Abbott's rapid home test costs $25, delivers results in minutes
A day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the nation's first home COVID-19 test, the agency on Wednesday cleared a second home test made by Abbott Laboratories.
Abbott said the rapid BinaxNow home test will cost $25 and be available through a telehealth provider, eMed, which will determine whether a person is eligible. Only people with COVID-19 symptoms can get the home test.
On Tuesday, FDA announce emergency use authorization for Australia-based Ellume's no-prescription home test that doesn't need a lab, costs $30 and delivers results in 15 minutes. It will be the nation's first test a consumer can purchase without medical supervision and take at home. Ellume plans to sell the test at yet-to-be-named retailers beginning in January.
Abbot's BinaxNow home test will be available through a mobile phone app, which instructs users to fill out a screening questionnaire reviewed by an eMed representative. Test kits will be shipped to eligible customers who access eMed's portal for testing guidance. Results are available in about 20 minutes.
More: Rapid, cheap home tests: Companies attempt to make coronavirus tests widely available
Dr. Patrice Harris, CEO of eMed, said people consumers will be "empowered by knowledge"
Harris said the consumer questionnaires are reviewed by an eMed licensed medical professional. Certified guides who help eligible consumers complete the test received over 30 hours of training.
"Here's the bottom line," Harris said. "People will know if they are positive or negative and will act accordingly."
Harris said the tests will be available to consumers on Jan. 1. Abbott plans to ship 30 million BinaxNow home tests by the end of March.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services purchased 150 million BinaxNow kits for for states, nursing homes, Indian Health Services and historically Black colleges and universities. Those tests cost $5 each.
The BinaxNow home test is more expensive because it includes eMed's service, which includes eligibility screening, shipping, guiding test users and displaying results throuhg Abbott's mobile app
An Abbott representative said the company is studying BinaxNOW in people without COVID-19 symptoms and plans to get the test to as many people as possible.
Advocates have called for authorization of home tests to alleviate the nation's testing crunch, which has stressed labs and delayed results for consumers and medical providers.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: FDA clears a new Abbott home test to detect the COVID-19 virus